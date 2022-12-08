Read full article on original website
Schumer, Pelosi weighing whether to include Joe Manchin's energy permitting deal in must-pass defense bill
Congressional Democrats are hoping to tie legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is favored by Joe Manchin to the annual must-pass defense policy bill.
End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
Trump impeachment manager Cicilline rallies Democrats to ban former president from public office
One of the House Democrats who led the second impeachment effort against former President Trump is rallying support in Congress for a bill to bar Trump from holding public office again. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., on Tuesday sent a letter to his Democratic colleagues arguing that Trump has "forfeited his...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Roll Call Online
Schumer says he expects omnibus to include electoral count overhaul
Legislation to close loopholes in the formal electoral vote counting process will likely be appended to a must-pass appropriations package, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday. Supporters of President Donald Trump sought to exploit those loopholes last year to keep him in power. Speaking on the Senate floor,...
McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of impeaching Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign over the situation on the southern border.
"He cannot and must not remain," McCarthy said at an event in Texas. What happened: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if the Cabinet member doesn't resign from his position overseeing the nation's immigration laws. How he said...
Senate Republicans, stuck in minority, frown on House GOP calls for impeachment against Biden, Mayorkas
Senate Republicans are dismissive of a House GOP-led effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, being mindful that such an effort has no chance of success.
Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
Lawmakers are facing a rapidly closing window to get key marijuana legislation across the finish line in the lame-duck session. Despite fetching broad bipartisan support in the House and Senate, opposition from GOP leadership and a tightening timeline is chipping away at the bill’s chances of passage. The measure, called the SAFE Banking Act, would […]
Roll Call Online
Deal close on fiscal 2023 spending framework as stopgap prepped
Negotiators are nearing a bipartisan funding agreement to pave the way for an omnibus package to clear both chambers next week, as lawmakers work to iron out final kinks that will allow them to distribute compromise subcommittee allocations to appropriators. Sources familiar with the talks said the final fiscal 2023...
U.S. Congress could punt funding bill into 2023, McConnell says
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress may be forced to delay until early 2023 final agreement on funding the government through the end of its fiscal year, instead relying on a stopgap measure to keep the lights on, the top Senate Republican said on Tuesday.
Roll Call Online
Lawmakers said to be on verge of a bipartisan omnibus agreement
House and Senate negotiators appear to be close to reaching agreement on a bipartisan omnibus spending deal that could be announced as early as Tuesday. The deal, if it comes, would pave the way for final fiscal 2023 appropriations that congressional leaders hope to pass by next week. However, the details of that potential agreement, including how — and if — it would bridge the parties’ multibillion-dollar gap on nondefense funding, remain under wraps.
Washington Examiner
Manchin permitting reform rider fails a second time with NDAA agreement
Congressional negotiators reached an agreement Tuesday on annual defense legislation that excludes Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) permitting reform legislation, a second failed attempt for the Energy and Natural Resources chairman to get his bill passed this year. Manchin sought to have his Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, which...
Jeffries to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
Rep. Katherine Clark was elected Democratic Whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar will take over as caucus chair.
Washington Examiner
Post-Pelosi era begins in the House: Washington Photos of the Week
A new era began in the House of Representatives this week with House Democrats electing the next generation of leadership that, for the first time in 20 years, will not include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Honoring her pledge to retire from leadership, Pelosi, 82, stepped down and backed Rep....
Click2Houston.com
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady leaves Washington after 26 years of placing policymaking over headline-making
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of The Woodlands, has seen his party transform itself time and again over his 26 years serving in Congress. Brady was elected in 1996, the same year President Bill Clinton was reelected. Republicans had taken over the House and Senate in the 1994 midterm elections, and under Speaker Newt Gingrich, bipartisanship was beginning to erode. Now, Brady, 67, is preparing to retire at the beginning of January with Congress more polarized than ever, and with his party at a crossroads as it considers whether to follow former President Donald Trump into another election cycle.
Roll Call Online
Earned income credit backers aim to keep expansion on the radar
Outside groups are urging Congress to bolster a key tax benefit for low-income workers in a year-end legislative package after a previous expansion lapsed. Organizations including anti-poverty advocates, civil rights groups, seniors group AARP and business representatives are calling on lawmakers to boost earned income tax credits for workers without children at home, arguing it’s a critical program for low-wage workers and would boost the economy amid lagging workforce participation.
McConnell says short-term U.S. government funding measure likely
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday it is increasingly likely that Congress will need to pass a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government into early next year.
