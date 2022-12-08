ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prevention

Oprah’s Favorite Things Includes a Super Chic Crossbody That’s On Sale for $32 Today

Everyone knows a shopping whisper; you know, that one friend or family member who always manages to know the coolest brands before anyone else does. And, for us, that's Oprah. For as long as we can remember, the multi-hyphenate has been the arbiter of accessible luxury—and she just dropped her Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list, where she shares her go-to products. The guide has a lot of home, food, beauty, and fashion items to offer, but topping our list is the JW Pei Aylin Crossbody bag, which is currently available for $32.
The Kitchn

Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
The Daily South

Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023

Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
People

Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Bathrobe Is 'Velvety Soft' — and It's Up to 52% Off Right Now

It has over 24,00 five-star ratings There's no better way to stay warm in the winter than by wrapping yourself up in a robe, whether you want to add an extra layer to your snuggest pajamas or bundle up after quickly drying off with a towel post-shower. And if you're looking to replace your old bathrobe, you're in luck — right now, you can snag one of Amazon's best-selling robes for up to 52 percent off. The NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe is a favorite among shoppers, having racked...
hunker.com

10 Affordable Lookalikes for West Elm's Beloved Anton Dining Table

There are a handful of furniture items that are quintessentially West Elm, but the Anton Dining Table ‌definitely‌ tops the list — and it's not too surprising why it's one of the retailer's best-sellers. It's minimalist yet unique, modern but still soft, and is a pretty solid lookalike for Restoration Hardware's beloved Reclaimed Oak Plank Rectangular Dining Table that starts at a whopping $5,145. But while West Elm's Anton takes a huge chunk off Restoration's price, it's still between $1,500 and $2,600, which certainly isn't doable for everyone.
myzeo.com

How Do I Choose the Best Window Blinds for My Home?

Windows are great for letting the light in and for letting you see outside. But depending on the type of window blinds you have, the view outside your window may be gloomy. Did you know that installing high-quality window treatments can upgrade your room’s style? For instance, your window treatments can be beautifully tailored to showcase your interior design aesthetic. Plus, window blinds can provide privacy and energy efficiency.
housebeautiful.com

Parachute's Best-Selling Cloud Robe Is on Sale for a Limited Time

Whether you're venturing out to visit family or hanging at home, the holidays are all about being cozy. If you want to replenish your loungewear lineup for less, Parachute—one of our favorite bedding brands—is here to help. Now through December 13, the brand is taking 20% off its robes and select separates making it the perfect time to stock up on comfy items. You can also get them as gifts, but don't forget to snag one for yourself, too.

