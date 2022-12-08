ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

City of Columbia solid waste leaf collection alternate locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option this fall for residents to drop their bagged leaves at designated container locations throughout the City. This newly added service will help keep Columbia beautiful and neighborhoods tidy. Solid Waste will...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police Officers are currently on the 500 block of Boozer Street with a barricaded subject. Police are urging the community to stay clear of the area as they work to resolve the situation. More information will be released as the investigation continues.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

14 CRFD Crews Honored with Department’s ‘Phoenix Award’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 14 members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were recognized for the life-saving medical care they provided to citizens on the scenes of four separate emergency incidents. Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins presented the Phoenix Award to each honoree during a. series of recognition ceremonies at...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington Police continue search for trailer theft from November

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are continuing their search for a stolen enclosed trailer, which officials say was taken back on November 1. Officials provided more photos and details on Monday after a trailer was stolen from Q's Quik Mini Storage in Lexington. The trailer, which was manufactured...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

River Bluff High School celebrates 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking

LEXINGTON, SC — River Bluff High School will be celebrating 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking on Wednesday, December 14th from 11:30am-1pm. The school honors Ella Shumate who was tragically killed in a drunk driving accident in 2011. Ella's father, Devin Shumate, is a Social Studies teacher at...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Gamecock running back Marshawn Lloyd enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team is reportedly losing a huge part of their offense. According to multiple reports on Monday, the Gamecock running back has entered the transfer portal. This is first being reported by The Athletic, On3, and 247Sports. This comes after Lloyd posted...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

No. 1 South Carolina returns to the court, cruises past Liberty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a week off to take exams, the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team returned to the court on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 88-39 win over Liberty. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was Zia Cooke with 20 points. Aliyah Boston, celebrating her 21st birthday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Newberry County teen reported missing

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Newberry County teen was reported missing Friday after reports say she was last seen in Pomaria, SC. Officials say 16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen on Blackberry Lane in Pomaria. Deputies say she's 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. She was also...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

