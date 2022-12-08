Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
wach.com
City of Columbia solid waste leaf collection alternate locations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is adding a new leaf collection option this fall for residents to drop their bagged leaves at designated container locations throughout the City. This newly added service will help keep Columbia beautiful and neighborhoods tidy. Solid Waste will...
wach.com
Month later, $300,000 lottery winner still dreaming how to spend it
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midland’s woman’s $300,000 lottery win isn’t burning a hole in her pocket. A month has passed, and she hasn’t spent a cent of her winnings. “I’m still in shock,” she confessed to South Carolina Education Lottery officials this week.
wach.com
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
wach.com
West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police Officers are currently on the 500 block of Boozer Street with a barricaded subject. Police are urging the community to stay clear of the area as they work to resolve the situation. More information will be released as the investigation continues.
wach.com
Local law enforcement agencies take part in large-scale active shooter training
WEST COLUMBIA, SC — Law enforcement at Midlands Technical College, simulated some real life scenarios to make sure the campus is ready for the worst case scenario. The campus was swarmed by several law enforcement agencies, first responders, health care officials and even school district leaders. All of those...
wach.com
DHEC, Prisma Health collaborate on free drive-thru Flu vaccination site in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are offering free flu shots in Columbia in response to the most active flu season South Carolina has witnessed in a decade. Vaccinations are currently available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-4...
wach.com
14 CRFD Crews Honored with Department’s ‘Phoenix Award’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 14 members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were recognized for the life-saving medical care they provided to citizens on the scenes of four separate emergency incidents. Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins presented the Phoenix Award to each honoree during a. series of recognition ceremonies at...
wach.com
Orangeburg man accused of killing woman awaiting extradition from Virginia
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The man accused of killing an Orangeburg County woman and then leaving the state with their disabled child, Aspen, was in court Tuesday morning. He was arrested Friday in Virginia and the little girl was found safe. Tuesday morning was Antar Jeter's second court...
wach.com
Lexington Police continue search for trailer theft from November
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are continuing their search for a stolen enclosed trailer, which officials say was taken back on November 1. Officials provided more photos and details on Monday after a trailer was stolen from Q's Quik Mini Storage in Lexington. The trailer, which was manufactured...
wach.com
South Carolina inmates make more than 3,000 Christmas gifts for those in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Inmates across the state are trying to make a difference on the outside from behind prison walls. More than 3,000 gifts made by inmates were delivered to long-term care facilities all across the state by corrections workers. Peggy Medley got a special delivery on Monday.
wach.com
RCSD respond to barricaded person incident in Richland County, no injuries reported
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County deputies responded to a barricaded person incident at the 1500 block of Leesburg Drive. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | West Columbia Police respond to barricaded suspect. A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department tells us no person or deputies were injured during...
wach.com
River Bluff High School celebrates 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking
LEXINGTON, SC — River Bluff High School will be celebrating 10 years of Ella's Stuff A Stocking on Wednesday, December 14th from 11:30am-1pm. The school honors Ella Shumate who was tragically killed in a drunk driving accident in 2011. Ella's father, Devin Shumate, is a Social Studies teacher at...
wach.com
Sumter firefighter injured in fire, Broad Street back open after several hours
SUMTER, SC — Sumter Fire officials say a firefighter is recovering at the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, after suffering a burn injury during an early morning fire in Sumter on Sunday. According to Sumter Fire spokesman Joey Duggan, the call came in just before 4 a.m. at 703 Broad...
wach.com
Gamecock running back Marshawn Lloyd enters transfer portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team is reportedly losing a huge part of their offense. According to multiple reports on Monday, the Gamecock running back has entered the transfer portal. This is first being reported by The Athletic, On3, and 247Sports. This comes after Lloyd posted...
wach.com
Aiken County man found dead after reported drive-by shooting: coroner said
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken victim has been identified after a reported drive-by shooting late Friday night, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office. Officials say Christopher Croft Sr., 43, of Aiken, was found dead in a home on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW in Aiken.
wach.com
No. 1 South Carolina returns to the court, cruises past Liberty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a week off to take exams, the top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team returned to the court on Sunday afternoon with a dominant 88-39 win over Liberty. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was Zia Cooke with 20 points. Aliyah Boston, celebrating her 21st birthday,...
wach.com
Newberry County teen reported missing
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Newberry County teen was reported missing Friday after reports say she was last seen in Pomaria, SC. Officials say 16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen on Blackberry Lane in Pomaria. Deputies say she's 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. She was also...
wach.com
The work week starts off dry, but rain is lining up to make a return
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- After a wet end to the weekend, we finally get a break from all of the rain. Skies, however, will still be stuck on the cloudy side. We get a couple of peaks of sunshine towards the end of the day, but clouds will still be stuck around.
wach.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
wach.com
"Bring a smile to a young person's face:" Christmas comes early for Midlands foster kids
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department teamed up with the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the Richland County Foster Parent Association to make sure every child gets to celebrate Christmas this year. 62 boxes packed with personalized gifts were picked up by DSS officials on...
