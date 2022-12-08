ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HokieSports Weekly: Dec. 12-18, 2022

See what's coming up this week and get the latest news from Blacksburg. Men's basketball vs. Grambling State – Cassell Coliseum at 4 p.m. ET (The Kids' Takeover Day) (purchase tickets) Sunday, Dec. 18. No. 7 Women's basketball vs. No. 5 Notre Dame – Cassell Coliseum at 4 p.m....
