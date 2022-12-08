ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Happening in New Britain Dec 12th to 18th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, December 12, 2022 to Sunday, December 18th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Flying to new heights: Bradley announces non-stop flight to Jamaica

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon? For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15. The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the […]
Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
VIDEO: Police investigate string of purse snatchings in New Haven County

Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. New computer training program will help Hartford residents. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. VIDEO: Do home remedies found on social media work?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Do home remedies found on...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
Parking bans being implemented as snow arrives

Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol, Naugatuck, Plainfield, West Hartford, and more have put parking bans into effect as snow arrives. Bristol’s parking ban starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go on until 10 a.m. Monday. During the ban, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any city roadway. In Naugatuck, vehicles cannot park on […]
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow

Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
Main Street Restaurant Recently Ceases Operations

It appears that a Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August of 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located on Main Street in the former site that housed Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance. Department confirmed that they no longer have an account...
