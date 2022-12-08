Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This New Haven Eatery Serves Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In State, Report Says
A new ranking has determined which eatery in Connecticut serves the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals. Eat This, Not That published the report about the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals across all 50 states on Sunday, Dec. 4. Union League Cafe, a restaurant in New Haven, was named the best in Connecticut thanks to...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Dec 12th to 18th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, December 12, 2022 to Sunday, December 18th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Flying to new heights: Bradley announces non-stop flight to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon? For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15. The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the […]
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigate string of purse snatchings in New Haven County
Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. New computer training program will help Hartford residents. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. VIDEO: Do home remedies found on social media work?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Do home remedies found on...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
Hartford HealthCare donates laptops for youth members to refurbish for community
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced a new partnership Tuesday with Hartford HealthCare: the non-profit organization Our Piece of the Pie, the Hartford Youth Service Corps, and the city to refurbish used laptops to distribute for free to community members next year. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150...
Parking bans being implemented as snow arrives
Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol, Naugatuck, Plainfield, West Hartford, and more have put parking bans into effect as snow arrives. Bristol’s parking ban starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go on until 10 a.m. Monday. During the ban, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any city roadway. In Naugatuck, vehicles cannot park on […]
Connecticut Department of Transportation hits the roads for Sunday evening snow
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH) — It’s been an icy end to the weekend as most of the state sees snowfall for the first time this season. And for some people in New Haven, it’s for the first time ever. “I’m not used to winter, because in Brazil we don’t have snow,” said Jabrylli Bayocchy, who had just […]
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport misses out on key development grants for major projects, including downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — The city, for now, has failed to obtain highly competitive state funds needed to complete a key East End economic redevelopment project and to launch a pair of other significant plans in the downtown area. "We had about $800 million to $900 million (worth) of applications," said...
Masks recommended for some U.S. cities as ‘tripledemic’ surges, but is one coming to Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to wear masks indoors in communities is based upon burdens on the health care system, not COVID-19 cases. “That’s when they really turn up the restrictions, when they feel like the hospitals are getting […]
Bridgeport mom arraigned on charges she left kids in hot car to get nails done
Tiffany Covington is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count each of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven
West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
darientimes.com
Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow
Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
connect-bridgeport.com
Main Street Restaurant Recently Ceases Operations
It appears that a Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August of 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located on Main Street in the former site that housed Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance. Department confirmed that they no longer have an account...
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
