ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

Steady membership fees and cost savings helped fuel Costco (COST) to record membership renewal rates this year, driven in part by concerns about inflation. But the Issaquah, Washington–based company has quietly emerged as a leader on another critical issue that dominated the retail sector in 2022 — labor relations and the employee push to unionize.
WASHINGTON STATE
Upworthy

Ontario passes new rule, making it illegal for bosses to bug their employees after hours

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 2, 2021. It has since been updated. The Ontario government on Tuesday passed new laws that it says will create a better work-life balance for workers and give them the "right to disconnect." According to CTV News, the newly-passed "Working for Workers Act" requires Ontario businesses with 25 or more employees to have a written policy about employees disconnecting from their job at the end of the workday to help employees spend more time with their families. As per the publication, the government says that these workplace policies could potentially include clauses spelling out expectations about response time for emails and encouraging employees to turn on out-of-office notifications when they aren't working.
Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
CBS News

United Furniture sued after firing 2,700 workers while they slept: "Stress and despair"

United Furniture is facing a lawsuit from its employees after it fired 2,700 workers before Thanksgiving via email and text messages sent during the "middle of the night." The lawsuit claims United Furniture violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers provide a written notice to workers 60 days before a mass layoff or plant closing. The job cuts represent the furniture maker's entire workforce, most of which lives in Mississippi, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Rolling Stone

Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year

Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy