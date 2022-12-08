Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 2, 2021. It has since been updated. The Ontario government on Tuesday passed new laws that it says will create a better work-life balance for workers and give them the "right to disconnect." According to CTV News, the newly-passed "Working for Workers Act" requires Ontario businesses with 25 or more employees to have a written policy about employees disconnecting from their job at the end of the workday to help employees spend more time with their families. As per the publication, the government says that these workplace policies could potentially include clauses spelling out expectations about response time for emails and encouraging employees to turn on out-of-office notifications when they aren't working.

