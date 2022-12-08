ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

numberfire.com

Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Davis Bertans (illness) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has recovered from the illness that sidelined him on Monday and will be available to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Bertans is averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 5.0 FanDuel points. His salary...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Cleveland

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber's availability is currently in the air after he suffered a right knee sprain. Expect. Christian Wood to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday if Kleber is ruled out. Kleber's projection includes 6.5 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Al Horford (personal) remains out Monday for Boston

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While he has been cleared from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Horford will be out Monday due to personal reasons. Expect another Blake Griffin start.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Juan Hernangomez (ankle) expected to return for Raptors' Wednesday contest

Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez (ankle) is expected to play in Wednesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. After practicing on Tuesday, Hernangomez is on track to return from his four game absence with a right ankle sprain. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 271.1 minutes this season, Hernangomez is averaging 0.73...
numberfire.com

Detroit's Isaiah Livers (shoulder) remains out on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Livers will sit out his sixth straight contest with a right shoulder sprain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 18th in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Saddiq Bey to play more minutes on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Hawks' Jalen Johnson starting for injured Trae Young (back) Monday

The Atlanta Hawks will start Jalen Johnson in place of Trae Young (back) for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will get the start Monday with both Trae Young (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) resting. He'll face off against a Grizzlies team missing both Ja Morant and Steven Adams.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Update: Jaden Hardy coming off the bench for Dallas on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardy was initially listed as a starter, but he will remain on the bench with Tim Hardaway Jr. starting in his place. Hardy's Saturday projection includes 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

