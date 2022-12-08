Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Davis Bertans (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has recovered from the illness that sidelined him on Monday and will be available to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Bertans is averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 5.0 FanDuel points. His salary...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Cleveland
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber's availability is currently in the air after he suffered a right knee sprain. Expect. Christian Wood to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday if Kleber is ruled out. Kleber's projection includes 6.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
numberfire.com
Al Horford (personal) remains out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While he has been cleared from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Horford will be out Monday due to personal reasons. Expect another Blake Griffin start.
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams starting Monday night for Oklahoma City; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mark Daigneault is at it again, shaking up the lineup without a care in the world. On Monday, Williams is being brought back into the starting lineup. The corresponding move is Jeremiah Robinson-Earl heading to the bench.
numberfire.com
Juan Hernangomez (ankle) expected to return for Raptors' Wednesday contest
Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez (ankle) is expected to play in Wednesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. After practicing on Tuesday, Hernangomez is on track to return from his four game absence with a right ankle sprain. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 271.1 minutes this season, Hernangomez is averaging 0.73...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Isaiah Livers (shoulder) remains out on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (shoulder) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Livers will sit out his sixth straight contest with a right shoulder sprain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 18th in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Saddiq Bey to play more minutes on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson starting for Los Angeles Monday; John Wall to play with second unit
The Los Angeles Clippers listed Reggie Jackson (rest) as a starter for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jackson is back in the lineup after a one-game rest period, and should be at full strength for a tough matchup with the Celtics. John Wall will move back to the Clippers' bench.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Kyler Murray (knee) diagnosed with torn ACL, out for remainder of season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) is out for the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 14. Colt McCoy will take over Arizona's starting quarterback role after Murray suffered a torn ACL in the first half of Week 14's loss. On 111 pass attempts...
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 15.9 minutes against the Timberwolves. Eubanks' Saturday projection includes 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/13/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Jalen Johnson starting for injured Trae Young (back) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks will start Jalen Johnson in place of Trae Young (back) for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will get the start Monday with both Trae Young (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) resting. He'll face off against a Grizzlies team missing both Ja Morant and Steven Adams.
numberfire.com
Update: Jaden Hardy coming off the bench for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardy was initially listed as a starter, but he will remain on the bench with Tim Hardaway Jr. starting in his place. Hardy's Saturday projection includes 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday
The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
