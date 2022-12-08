Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO