SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, 2019-2022 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles. Liquid spilled in the rear seat may penetrate and cause the gateway control module to shut down. Remedy.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
US opens probe into Jeep Compass SUV engines shutting down
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 229,000 Jeep Compass SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years. Documents posted Tuesday by the...
CAR AND DRIVER
Jeep Recalling Nearly 63,000 Wrangler 4xes over Engine Shutdown Issues
Jeep has issued a recall of 62,909 Wrangler 4xe SUVs due to the possible unexpected loss of engine power. The root cause of the issue is not clear, but the problem can be fixed with an updated software calibration for the transmission control module and auxiliary hybrid control processor. NHTSA...
Safety Hazard Leads To Honda Recalling Over 117,000 Ridgelines
The Honda Ridgeline is a popular midsize truck that competes with the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma, but it has been affected by another recall, this time for a backup camera malady. This Japanese pickup truck has been recalled for everything from loose hoods flying open on the current model to fuel tanks dropping out from underneath the vehicle for the first-generation version. After years of complaints being lodged by owners of Ridgeline trucks produced between 2015 and 2019, Honda has finally issued a recall for a backup camera issue. The backup cameras on these trucks seem to fail just after the warranty period ends, which isn't terribly convenient.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
Ford Recalls Over 500,000 Escape and Bronco Sport SUVs
Citing a potential fire hazard, Ford (F) - Get Free Report recently recalled more than half a million Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs to fix a faulty fuel injector. The automaker said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it was recalling 333,342 Escape and 188,436 Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years.
NHTSA: Some Continental Tires Recalled
Continental Tire the Americas, LLC (Continental Tire) is recalling certain 4×4 Contact, size 255/55R19 111V XL, PureContact LS, size 215/60R16 95V, and TerrainContact H/T, size 255/55R20 107H tires. The tires may have been overcured during manufacturing. Overcured tires may develop a break in the sidewall, resulting in sudden air...
tipranks.com
Honda (NYSE:HMC) Stock: Car Safety Concerns Linger
Honda may have to recall two of its SUVs, the CR-V and HR-V SUVs. The NHTSA is currently investigating complaints that these vehicles lose power at high speeds. Two of Honda’s (NYSE:HMC) SUVs, the CR-V and HR-V, for model years 2018–2022, are being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on reports that the vehicle loses power when driven at high speed. The recent probe adds to the list of car-safety investigations being conducted on other Honda models.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It
Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Autoweek.com
Honda’s Civic Type R TCR Goes Racing for 2023
Honda is continuing its latest motorsports program with the new Civic Type R TCR, developed by JAS Motorsports. The model will be homologated for the TCR series, with universal aero pieces, a maximum of 345 hp, and available driver cooling and lighting options. Order books will open on Feb. 1...
A History of the Automatic Transmission
Here's a look at the historical uses of the automatic transmission as well as its presence in today's automotive market. The post A History of the Automatic Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
Tested: Best Car Leather Cleaners for 2023
Nothing adds a splash of class to your vehicle's interior like leather seats. They look and feel great, last a long time, and help resale value down the road. You want to keep those leather thrones looking as spiffy as possible, and luckily they're easy to clean. A simple vacuum session is a good start, and a wipe with almost any interior cleaner can't hurt.
Autoweek.com
This Year’s Roundup of (Failed) Pleading Notes to Tow Truck Drivers
One thing you'll find if you spend a lot of time in car graveyards, as I do, is handwritten notes that tried—and failed—to buy a little more time for an illegally parked and presumably broken vehicle. Perhaps these heartfelt notes aren't quite as sad a boneyard sight as, say, a Mega Blox toy fire truck or a Happy Elephant hood ornament, but each one represents a really bad day for some car owner. Here are some such notes that I found during 2022.
Autoweek.com
Manufacturers Line Up against California’s Clean Truck Regs
The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association and key Class 8 heavy-duty truck makers have lobbied against California’s Advanced Clean Truck act. But heavy-duty EVs are coming. Daimler’s Freightliner began series production of its eCascadia, beating delivery of the first Tesla Semi to PepsiCo. California’s next move is the...
