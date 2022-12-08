ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court

As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
ALBANY, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado watch for western, northern Louisiana; south Louisiana threat comes later Tuesday

Weather forecasters issued a tornado watch for portions of northern and western Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon as a strong cold front advanced toward the state from Texas. The immediate threat was northwest of a line from DeRidder to Alexandria to Monroe, plus adjacent sections of Arkansas and Texas. Portions of southern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans, were told to expect rough weather overnight into Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Copper Mill Elementary student Colton Satterfield serves as Mayor for the Day

Colton Satterfield, 12, a sixth grade student at Copper Mill Elementary School, was named Mayor of the Day through a bidding process at ZEPTO's Silent Auction. Upon arriving at City Hall on Dec. 7, “Mayor” Colton received a Certificate of Recognition, a lapel pin and a City of Zachary notebook and pen.

