Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
A 6-foot-3 junior-college receiver from Mississippi has committed to UL football
Tavion Smith has been through a lot of uncertainty in his football career to get to the point of signing an FBS national letter of intent. So when it came time to make a decision, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver opted for what felt the most comfortable. For him, that...
theadvocate.com
An unexpected star is LSU's only member of The Associated Press' All-America team
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, pressed into a crucial role this season and became one of the Tigers' most dependable players, earned third-team All-America recognition from The Associated Press. The AP announced its first, second and third teams Monday. Wingo was the only LSU player on any of the three...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
theadvocate.com
Jada Richard shines again in Lafayette Christian's win against Lafayette High
Lafayette Christian guard Jada Richard put on a show in front of the home fans and several college coaches in Monday's rivalry game against Lafayette High. The state's top-ranked junior scored 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor as the Knights defeated the Lions 61-40. The Lions (7-3) took...
theadvocate.com
New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court
As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
theadvocate.com
LSU-Alexandria gave Southern a scare — until the Jaguars went long-distance
For almost the entire first half, LSU-Alexandria gave the Southern men’s basketball team all it wanted. Then Brion Whitley heated up. Whitley made three huge 3-pointers late in the half, and Southern controlled the rest of the game as it cruised to a 98-76 win Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch for western, northern Louisiana; south Louisiana threat comes later Tuesday
Weather forecasters issued a tornado watch for portions of northern and western Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon as a strong cold front advanced toward the state from Texas. The immediate threat was northwest of a line from DeRidder to Alexandria to Monroe, plus adjacent sections of Arkansas and Texas. Portions of southern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans, were told to expect rough weather overnight into Wednesday.
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: Do numbers, scores tell entire Prep Classic story? Yes, there is always more
There was a brief RPPSA, as in River Parishes public service announcement, during Lutcher’s post-game news conference. Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins offered a shoutout to St. Charles Catholic (Division III select) and Destrehan (Division I nonselect), the two River Parish teams that claimed state football titles on Friday at the LHSAA Prep Classic.
theadvocate.com
Are LSU mounds the oldest structures in the hemisphere? University scientists question claim.
A group of LSU archaeologists are disputing claims by a university colleague that a pair of 20-foot mounds on the west side of their campus were built by ancient indigenous people over 11,000 years ago, which would make them the oldest man-made structures in the Americas. LSU Department of Geology...
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
theadvocate.com
Top Baton Rouge baby names for 2022: One surprise name zooms in and makes the list
Curious about the top local baby names? Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center has made a tally of the most popular baby names thus far this year — and there's a newcomer to the list: Maverick. Inspired by the summer blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick," the name flew in at No. 3 on the list of boys' names.
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
theadvocate.com
'National Treasure: Edge of History,' shot in Baton Rouge, debuting Wednesday on Disney+
Six months into her Baton Rouge stay, actress Lisette Olivera had established her favorites: For thrifting, it was Time Warp Boutique, The Pink Elephant Antiques or The Vintage-Violet Boutique; and for a good cup of joe, French Press Coffee. What wasn't her favorite — all the rain and thunderstorms. Not...
theadvocate.com
He was a quiet kid with autism. Now, he's on the road to rock stardom, one show at a time
If one could achieve rock-star status through determination alone, Joseph Square would be a household name. For now, the 25-year-old entertainer's fan base is pretty much the Ponchatoula area, where his high-energy variety shows have been drawing in the community, sometimes 100 of them, sometimes 20, for the last few years.
theadvocate.com
Democrats in majority on Baton Rouge school board for first time since 2007
Thanks to the defeat of Connie Bernard on Saturday, Democrats will make up a majority on the East Baton Rouge School Board for the first time in 15 years. Katie Kennison, the 41-year-old first-time candidate who beat Bernard, is also something the School Board has not seen in almost as long: a White Democrat.
theadvocate.com
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
theadvocate.com
Copper Mill Elementary student Colton Satterfield serves as Mayor for the Day
Colton Satterfield, 12, a sixth grade student at Copper Mill Elementary School, was named Mayor of the Day through a bidding process at ZEPTO's Silent Auction. Upon arriving at City Hall on Dec. 7, “Mayor” Colton received a Certificate of Recognition, a lapel pin and a City of Zachary notebook and pen.
