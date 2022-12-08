Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWO) where we have detected an approximate $177.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 42,100,000 to 42,900,000). Among the largest underlying components of IWO, in trading today Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) is down about 0.7%, Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) is off about 0.7%, and Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) is relatively unchanged. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IWO Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IWO, versus its 200 day moving average:

4 DAYS AGO