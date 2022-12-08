The Lady Tigers traveled to the historic Hoosier Gymnasium to serve as host to the Clinton Central Bulldogs. The Tigers started strong jumping to a first quarter lead 9-6. In the second the Tigers stuggled shooting outside but still were able to remain in control with a halftime score of 21-15. The second half proved to be a different case. A dominating 3rd quarter for Clinton Central had the Tigers trailing going into the 4th quarter 26-25. By the end the Bulldogs held on to defeat the Tigers 44-35. The Lady Tigers were lead by the Sophomore post, Riley Vanaman with 17pts and Senior guard, Kylie Ottinger with 10 points.

MICHIGANTOWN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO