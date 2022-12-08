Read full article on original website
Related
Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota
The North Dakota State Library made a post to its Facebook page last Friday, December 9th, that stirred up quite a bit of anticipation. Take a look:. 133 boxes of books were delivered to the library, with the intention to do something good for North Dakota communities. Book vending machines...
BisMan Alcoholic-“WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober?”
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. We all come across conversations by mistake sometimes, I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON A BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober?" To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
In Bismarck-Road Leads To Forgiveness-Time To Leave Her Alone
I'll start out by saying a simple fact - ALL people make mistakes... ...and one such Bismarck person just recently made perhaps the biggest one in her life. Her name is Emily Eckroth. A Bismarck School Board member, she made the news over an incident back in September regarding a traffic stop. It was here that she lost control of what is right and wrong, letting her temper get the best of the situation, haven't we all had that happen at one point or another in our lives? Her mistake and poor judgment unfortunately for her was captured on video - according to kfyrtv.com "Dash camera footage released Monday shows Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth cursing at police officers during a traffic stop Sept. 3. Eckroth pleaded guilty this month to a misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function charge for the interaction"
Bismarck’s Little Cottage Cafe – 26 Years Of Perfection
I almost gave a panic attack to a fellow employee back in September. We have a system here at work, if any one of us sees a potential story we want to write about on our station's app and web page, calling out "DIBS" through an e-mail will keep someone else from writing about the same thing - So that's exactly what I did - "DIBS-The Little Cottage Cafe" - that was all I wrote - for a brief couple of minutes after Scott McGowan ( from Cool 98.7 ) opened up and saw my message, his first thought was "Oh NO, NOT the Little Cottage Cafe!!!!" - one of his favorite places to eat in all of Bismarck and Mandan. He thought bad news was coming.
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?
Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
In Bismarck, ND – “NO” Means “NO”…Right?
Maybe some people thought "Well If I don't see a police car around..." I have noticed that most of the time when I'm out driving around Bismarck/Mandan and I come across one of these intersections ( there are at least two that come into my mind ) people do obey the sign. I'm talking about coming up to a red light, and you are wanting to turn right at the corner, and a clear sign says "NO TURN ON RED". Yet today I saw three cars roll up to the intersection, pause just for a moment, glance off to their left, and proceeded right on through. This was over at West Bismarck Expressway and South Washington street.
Local ND Raffle To See Miranda Lambert In Vegas
North Dakota, we have a chance with odds greater than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
Panda Sighting In Bismarck – Check Out The Pictures
On a clear bright cold Wednesday morning here in Bismarck, I spotted something that made me smile..... ....AND hungry at the same time. I first wrote about this just last summer, and the buzz around town still hasn't stopped. Here is what the Aspen Group LLP posted on their Facebook page back around June:
Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure
Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
BisMan: Rent The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Griswold-Mobile For A Good Cause
Here's a unique fundraiser you should know about. I'm sure you're familiar with the station wagon from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation... Well, you might see a similar station wagon (An '88 Crown Victoria) rolling around Bismarck-Mandan this month. You might not know it, but you can schedule a time to...
Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota
The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
BUY HERE: Tickets To The Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl
Sip, Snack and Shop Local this Saturday. Bundle up the kids, and plan to bring the whole family for a fun-filled day. The 6th annual Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl takes place Saturday, December 10th, 2022 kicking off at 10amCST - 4pmCST. HOLIDAY SPIRIT. Your favorite dowtown small businesses have joined...
Part 2 of BisMan vs Los Angeles- Million Dollar Homes For Sale.
While all of our States may be United, there are massive differences found in all fifty. Most likely the largest differences can be found in comparing North Dakota and California. Geographically and politically, we are miles apart. But a million dollars is still a million dollars yes?. So you're on...
Where Are BisMan’s Best Places To Shop For A Used Car?
There are certain things I hate doing, getting a haircut for one, AND dealing with cars. If you spot me somewhere out and about in the Bismarck/Mandan area you'll be able to tell right away I'm not fond of getting a haircut - and definitely, while you are passing me on the highway ( as my 2001 Chevy SILVER Impala is in the process of traveling 0-60 in 6 and a half minutes ) I'm not car savvy one bit! I have been very fortunate to have driven my current vehicle for over three years, and besides replacing a battery last year, I've had fantastic luck with it. However, time ( and wear and tear ) may be running out.
New Entertainment Venue Opening In Bismarck
If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, you might want to stop at this place when it opens. The Kirkwood Mall announced on its Facebook page a new entertainment venue opening in one of its vacant spaces. What Kind Of Entertainment Will There Be?. The venue...
Are People Vaping Inside Bismarck Restaurants?
So what do you think? Are people vaping inside Bismarck restaurants?. You wouldn't think so, would you? Let me rephrase my question - "Are people HIDING their vaping inside Bismarck restaurants?" I think it's entirely possible, AND it wouldn't surprise me one bit, just because I know how human nature is, I ALSO have worked in the restaurant business before, and I know how stressful of a job that is - so if somehow, someway some employees find a quick hideaway spot inside, and vape. I also came across a Facebook post on a group page in town, there are quite a few more people other than myself that have actually seen vapers inside restaurants.
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
Incredibly Odd & Questionable Things For Sale In BisMan
Facebook is a strange place, where strange people sell strange things. Upon scrolling through my newsfeed the other day, I couldn't help but notice a few odd items for sale on different Facebook rummage groups and in the marketplace. We Need Rules. I feel like there needs to be better...
Have You Seen This Bob Ross Collection In Bismarck?
Were you a fan? Are you still a fan? The American painter who taught us all how to make a "Happy Little Tree". Bob Ross aka Robert Norman Ross has had a cult following as he was the creator and host of "The Joy of Painting", an instructional TV program. The show was so popular for PBS that it aired from 1983 to 1994 in the United States, on CBC in Canada, and was available on similar channels across the world.
Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming
According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0