West Virginia and Ohio to see wet weather from Winter Storm Diaz
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Winter Storm Diaz is under way for the Central Portions of the United States and will continue on a track with blizzard like conditions and high snowfall rates even through the Rocky Mountain region. In the South, they experienced severe weather, tornado watches, & warnings along Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma […]
Mount Vernon News
'I couldn't imagine being homeless with two children': Family receives holiday help from area grocer
Naomi Rigby, her 6-year-old son, 11-year-old daughter and husband Zachary Rigby are homeless in Mount Vernon. The recent pandemic walloped the family, but with that aside, Rigby was forced to leave her job because of a spinal issue. "I normally do elderly care, but I injured my spine about a...
Mount Vernon News
11 Knox County buildings among 3,000 statewide to be demolished with state funds
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – More than 3,000 buildings across Ohio will come down as communities continue to use $150 million in state money to remove blighted and vacant structures. The state added a large list of communities and buildings to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, announcing...
Mount Vernon News
Cemetery building, brick street paving contracts addressed
The city is planning cemetery and parking garage projects, plus the fire department is adding resources. Classical Construction of Apple Creek, Ohio, was awarded the contract for a new maintenance building at Moundview Cemetery. Though construction will not begin until next spring, the prices for materials are locked in place,...
Mount Vernon News
Water rate hike proposed by Mount Vernon Utilities Commission
MOUNT VERNON – Water customers in Mount Vernon can expect a 5% water rate hike that the city’s Utilities Commission proposed to go into effect on March 1, 2023. This is the first increase for the water side of the utility since 2018, Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr said.
fox2detroit.com
Death of 10-year-old from flu, raises 'triple-demic' concerns by parents, doctors
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A 10-year-old Southgate boy died after contracting the flu and developing other complications, causing concern for parents across Metro Detroit. Dylan Witt started to feel sick late last week, was taken to doctor Monday. He felt worse, was taken to the emergency room where his organs started to fail and went septic, his family said.
‘Tri-demic’ is hitting Whatcom hard. Here’s what health officials urge you to do
Concern over rapid rise in respiratory illnesses prompts health officials to issue joint statement .
WCPO
Statewide missing adult alert for 92-year-old Ohio woman canceled
CINCINNATI — Columbus police have canceled the statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 92-year-old woman with dementia. Diana Goss, a Columbus resident, was last reported missing on Saturday before the alert was canceled on Sunday. No further information is available at this time.
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
Avian influenza outbreak affecting Indiana is largest in years
A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana.
Mount Vernon News
Who should control schools: Legislature or state BOE?
Why would we take power away from the Ohio State Board of Education and give power over schools and teachers to the Ohio State Legislature? That body refused, repeatedly, the Ohio State Supreme Court’s rulings to make school funding fair. They refuse to take any steps to protect students and teachers from gun violence.
NBC4 Columbus
How to sign up for Ohio Liquor's winter lottery
Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting …. Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FoLH1z. ‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Columbus murder …. A man who has already spent roughly two decades in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was...
Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s ‘sleigh’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
COLA update: $2,900 per month could hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan Dumlao/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NBC4 Columbus
Dry day ahead of the next chance for showers & colder temperatures
Today we’ll see our best chance for a little sunshine before the next round of showers moves in. Through the afternoon, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will stay seasonally cool and only climb to a high in the mid-40s. But, thanks to an easterly breeze, it will feel about 5-10 degrees colder.
WHIZ
Two Injured in Coshocton Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
In Ohio, COVID-19 cases have increased by 59%.
NBC4 Columbus
More clouds to start work week, with changes coming to Columbus area
After another gray and cool day today, clouds will be rather thick overnight tonight with lows dropping into the middle 30s, still about a half dozen above normal with little to no wind overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start Monday with a bit of clearing possible through the day with highs near normal in the lower 40s.
Oysters harvested from southeastern Galveston Bay recalled after dozens of people report illness
Did you buy Texas oysters or harvest from Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7? If the oysters are from TX 1, you'll want to throw them out.
scenicstates.com
8 Killer Gem Mining Spots in Ohio for Enthusiasts
There is nothing like gem mining in Ohio to get a great souvenir out of a fun activity. Gem enthusiasts love to go gem mining in Ohio for the great variety of stones and crystals that can be found. But gem mining is also a great activity for complete beginners...
