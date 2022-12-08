ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

themanchestermirror.com

Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes

Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Man injured while rescuing 26 pets from Saginaw house fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire officials are investigating after flames destroyed a Saginaw home over the weekend. The house in the 2600 block of Eddy Street near Michigan Avenue and I-675 sustained heavy damage in the fire, which broke out around 7:35 p.m. Sunday. Two people living there were home....
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

abc12.com

Genesee County sheriff's third Christmas Spectacular a big success

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office joined forces with a team of volunteers to deliver holiday cheer throughout the area. "We give gifts to people who aren't expecting it. It's true unity in action," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Two hundred care packages filled with toys,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Old Newsboys partner with Flint Firebirds to benefit kids

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint were out raising money again to spread Christmas cheer. This time, they partnered with the Flint Firebirds. The Firebirds had a home game at the Dort Financial Center and the Old Newsboys let spectators in for free if they brought a toy. But they didn't know it would be such a hit.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Local family puts on spectacular holiday light display in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Dawn and Wesley Smith have turned their yard into a Holiday Light Spectacular show. "We call it a madness. We started about 20 years ago and it just keeps growing and growing and getting more ridiculous," Wesley Smith told ABC 12. Sharing the massive light show...
BURTON, MI
WILX-TV

‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society needs secret Santas for adoptable pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is looking for secret Santas for its adoptable animal friends. The cost is $25. For each secret Santa experience, a pet will get a stocking full of toys and treats to take home when they are adopted during December. The Human...
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

3 stabbed after Montcalm Co. bar fight

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Montcalm County Saturday night, Michigan State Police say. Police believe it begin with an argument at the Rusty's Amble Inn, a bar located at 9490 Main Street in Howard City. The situation unfolded at a home on...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Shooting victim critically injured in Flint early Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Flint that left an unidentified victim in critical condition early Friday. According to information sent from the Flint Police Department on Monday, officers responded to Hurley Medical Center around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Bryant "BB" Nolden to be honored this week in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden will be honored this week on Flint's north side. Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday and the impact of his loss is being felt across mid-Michigan. A community viewing is set for Friday at Berston Field House where BB made such...
FLINT, MI

