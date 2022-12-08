Read full article on original website
themanchestermirror.com
Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes
Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
abc12.com
Saginaw County Animal Care & Control wins Animal Shelter of the Year
A "paws"-i-tively meaningful award was given to the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control recently -- Shelter of the Year!. The shelter was recognized for their efforts, including their care of a very special dog you may remember -- Bella. The award comes as shelter leaders say they've seen a...
WNEM
Animal Control: Dog found emaciated, underweight
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for help after two dogs were found in Saginaw, one emaciated and underweight. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said that a young male dog was found Friday on Mackinaw Street and Treir Street. The dog was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.
abc12.com
Man injured while rescuing 26 pets from Saginaw house fire
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire officials are investigating after flames destroyed a Saginaw home over the weekend. The house in the 2600 block of Eddy Street near Michigan Avenue and I-675 sustained heavy damage in the fire, which broke out around 7:35 p.m. Sunday. Two people living there were home....
abc12.com
Operation Christmas Spectacular a big success
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's department joined forces with a team of volunteers to deliver holiday cheer thru out the area. "We give gifts to people who aren't expecting it, it's true unity in action," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. 200 care packages filled with toys,...
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
abc12.com
Genesee County sheriff's third Christmas Spectacular a big success
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office joined forces with a team of volunteers to deliver holiday cheer throughout the area. "We give gifts to people who aren't expecting it. It's true unity in action," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Two hundred care packages filled with toys,...
Crews respond to garage fire at home in Lansing
Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.
abc12.com
Old Newsboys partner with Flint Firebirds to benefit kids
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint were out raising money again to spread Christmas cheer. This time, they partnered with the Flint Firebirds. The Firebirds had a home game at the Dort Financial Center and the Old Newsboys let spectators in for free if they brought a toy. But they didn't know it would be such a hit.
abc12.com
Local family puts on spectacular holiday light display in Burton
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Dawn and Wesley Smith have turned their yard into a Holiday Light Spectacular show. "We call it a madness. We started about 20 years ago and it just keeps growing and growing and getting more ridiculous," Wesley Smith told ABC 12. Sharing the massive light show...
WILX-TV
‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society needs secret Santas for adoptable pets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is looking for secret Santas for its adoptable animal friends. The cost is $25. For each secret Santa experience, a pet will get a stocking full of toys and treats to take home when they are adopted during December. The Human...
Michigan Humane offering 50% off adoptions throughout December
Looking to adopt a pet but haven't finalized the decision yet? Michigan Humane said Friday it is offering 50% off adoptions for the next month.
abc12.com
16-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries in crash near Lapeer County home
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash near her home on a gravel road in Lapeer County. Police say the teen was driving a 2005 Chrysler Sebring east on Reamer Road just east of Hayes Road in Oregon Township around 4:40 p.m. Friday, when she partially went off the the right shoulder.
3 stabbed after Montcalm Co. bar fight
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Montcalm County Saturday night, Michigan State Police say. Police believe it begin with an argument at the Rusty's Amble Inn, a bar located at 9490 Main Street in Howard City. The situation unfolded at a home on...
abc12.com
Funeral arrangements set for Genesee County commissioner, Berston director
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The public is invited to join in the fond farewell to Genesee County Commissioner and Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden. His family set funeral arrangements for the end of this week to honor a luminary in the Flint community. A community viewing will take place...
abc12.com
Family mourns death of loved one murdered in Flint, body found in abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after learning he was murdered and his body dumped in a vacant, blighted building on Flint’s east side. Charles “Charlie” Markley was last seen alive December 1st and reported missing by his sister. Following a...
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
abc12.com
Shooting victim critically injured in Flint early Friday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Flint that left an unidentified victim in critical condition early Friday. According to information sent from the Flint Police Department on Monday, officers responded to Hurley Medical Center around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital.
abc12.com
Bryant "BB" Nolden to be honored this week in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden will be honored this week on Flint's north side. Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday and the impact of his loss is being felt across mid-Michigan. A community viewing is set for Friday at Berston Field House where BB made such...
