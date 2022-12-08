Read full article on original website
Beware: Strange, Brown Clumps on New England Christmas Trees Are Filled With Praying Mantis Eggs
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you haven't yet, it's time to check your tree for small, brown clumps and lumps that resemble pinecones. Whether you've decorated your tree yet or not, take the time to search, because it's easy for them to blend in unless you know what you're looking for.
25 Christmas door decorations to make your house the most festive one on the block
Before the Christmas season arrives, many of us lovingly decorate our interiors, giving special attention to the Christmas tree, mantel and other trimmings. After beholding all your beautiful work, you may soon realize the outside of your home is in desperate need of the holiday treatment, too. And you can accomplish this by dressing up your front door in traditional Christmas colors.
Brown Lumps on Your NY Xmas Tree? Get Rid of it Immediately!
It's a beautiful time of year, and many Upstate New Yorkers are getting their fresh-cut Christmas trees. If you plan on getting yours or you already have it in your home, you may want to inspect it a little more closely. What Do We Look For on the Tree?. If...
How to Take Care of Your Hydrangeas in Winter (for Big Blooms Next Summer)
When it comes to caring for hydrangeas in the garden beds and containers, prep work in fall and winter will help boost blooms when the next growing season rolls around. Help your hydrangeas get through their dormant phase of rest and think of this TLC as an investment in future growth.
Try an Artificial Christmas Tree This Year — Because Nobody Likes Cleaning Up Pine Needles
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Compared to the best fake Christmas trees, real Christmas trees can be a lot of work. For starters, you have to pick one out, tie it to your car and drive it home, all the while crossing your fingers that the twine holds up and it doesn’t fly off on the freeway. Then it’s time to get it inside the house and battle with the Christmas tree stand and the Christmas tree skirt to ensure everything is perfectly upright and centered. What’s...
Save money by making your own Christmas decorations with garden trimmings
Money tight this Christmas? You don’t have to spend a fortune on ready-made festive decorations – materials from your garden, and a bit of creativity, might be all you need!Christmas tree offcuts can be really useful for wreaths and table decorations, while berries, variegated foliage and colourful stems can add vibrancy to other displays around the home.Which plants to use View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perfect Plantings (@perfectplantingsnursery)“Dogwood (cornus) has brilliantly adaptable and strikingly coloured stems, perfect to add...
Why Are My Christmas Lights Not Working?
The good news is that there are only a few things can go wrong with holiday lights, and they're relatively easy to fix. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Succession Planting Flowers – Get Blooms All Summer Long!
Are you plotting your summer flower garden in the cold of winter or has spring sprung and it’s time to get planting? If you want a garden that will bloom all summer long, you need to learn the art of succession planting flowers. Succession planting is a simple gardening...
