Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
'Confident and Independent' Ore. Mom Is Found Slain in Park, Manhunt on for Boyfriend Suspect
Several shot in Portland robbery, reward offered for information
Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is seeking assistance in identifying a man and woman seen inside the Shun Chang Lounge prior to the business being robbed.
Photo by(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Officials: Man stabs 4 during poker game at Washington casino
Washington man stabs several people with a hunting knife in unprovoked casino attack
Grand jury finds deadly shooting of 19-year-old by PPB officer not criminal
A grand jury has found that the use of force by a Portland police officer in the July shooting death of a 19-year-old man was not criminal, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
Oregon drug policy director pleads guilty to assaulting child
On Oct. 20, the executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission pled guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor assault charge for physically injuring a child in January of 2022.
Kotek announces 36-county listening tour, framework for first year as governor starting with Yamhill and Douglas counties
PORTLAND — Gov.-elect Tina Kotek plans to visit all 36 Oregon counties over the next year in an effort to build trust in the state government, she announced during an annual business gathering Monday. Kotek was the keynote speaker at the Oregon Business Plan’s Leadership Summit, which has drawn...
4 people injured in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing at La Center casino; suspect arrested
‘Unprovoked’ stabbing at Clark County casino leaves 4 injured; assailant speeds away from scene, sheriff’s office says
Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November
At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
‘We’re on lockdown’: Cleveland HS student shot outside school
Cleveland High School went into lockdown Monday after a student was shot outside the school, Portland Public Schools says.
Two Dozen Black People Sue Portland, Oregon, Claiming Forced Displacement
Some 26 Black people who either lived in or are descendants of people who lived in a predominantly Black neighborhood in the city of Portland, Ore., are suing the city, its economic and urban development agency, and Legacy Emanuel Hospital. NBC News reports the lawsuit, filed in federal court in...
Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland in hit-run crash
A motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, police said.
A hidden place called Gleneyrie
Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
Vancouver man with medical issues, 66, missing
A 66-year-old Vancouver resident with medical issues has not been seen in a while and is considered missing.
Lilia is a highly personal, hyper-seasonal Mexican restaurant like no other in Portland
Editor’s note: This week we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. Today at No. 4: Lilia, chef Juan Gomez’ hyper-seasonal spin on familiar Mexican dishes. Portland chef Juan Gomez took the call and...
November attack on substation left 6,400 in the dark, PGE says
Portland General Electric (PGE) announced Friday it was taking steps toward safety and security after an attack on one of its substations in November left 6,400 without power. In a notice, the company said the ... Read More » The post November attack on substation left 6,400 in the dark, PGE says appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
