Camas, WA

4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested

Authorities say four people were stabbed or slashed at a casino in Washington state in what witnesses describe as a random, unprovoked attack late Monday night. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says in a Tuesday news release that a suspect was arrested and all four victims are expected to survive. Several people at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier casinos in the town of La Center called 911 to report the stabbings, which took place just before midnight. Patrons and employees at the casinos tried to stop the attacker, but he was able to make it to a car and fled. Deputies arrested a suspect after a car chase.
LA CENTER, WA
'Confident and Independent' Ore. Mom Is Found Slain in Park, Manhunt on for Boyfriend Suspect

Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, is wanted in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of killing his girlfriend in Portland, Ore., and then fleeing the area. Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, according to a statement issued by Portland police. The body of Muhlbach, a mother of two, was found dumped in a local park on Friday, Dec 9.  The medical examiner said...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
OREGON CITY, OR
Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November

At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
A hidden place called Gleneyrie

Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR

