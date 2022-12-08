Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon Tech faculty turn to open source materials to save students more than $1.2 million in textbook costs
Dec. 7, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Oregon Tech faculty are partnering with Oregon Tech Library’s Open Educational Resources (OER) program to reduce student costs associated with textbook materials, and over the past three years have saved Oregon Tech students $1,216,866 in textbook costs. According to University Librarian...
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
elearningindustry.com
Benefits Of Online Teaching For Educators
Undoubtedly, technology has taken over almost every vertical, and education is no exception. The advent of technology in the field of education has unlocked a futuristic approach toward online learning and teaching. Online classes and digital learning became a regular part of the industry ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since...
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
‘I would like to go to university’: flexi school students share their goals in Australia-first survey
Flexi schools cater to young people who have been pushed out of mainstream schools. Some students may have been expelled or struggled to fit in. Some may have been bullied or have learning needs the mainstream system could not meet. Flexi schools give students a second (and sometimes a third,...
helihub.com
IBAC and Unmanned Safety Institute Launch Auditor RPAS Accreditation Course
The International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) have opened enrollment to the new International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Training course. As part of the RPAS auditor accreditation process, qualified IS-BAO auditors wanting to expand their qualifications within the rapidly...
WGMD Radio
New Legislation to Improve Program Involving Mentoring and Assistance for Small Businesses
U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
US News and World Report
Get a Jump-Start on Applying to U.S. Colleges as an International Student
Sitashma Parajuli from Nepal knows a thing or two about being prepared as a prospective international student. She applied to U.S. colleges twice: first during her senior year in high school and then again after her gap year. The second time she didn't have help from her high school counselor.
New technology has hurt students, should be restricted in classrooms, educator says
Former English teacher, Peter Laffin, says schools should restrict technology in classrooms amid the emergence of Open AI's new artificial intelligence chatbot.
beefmagazine.com
Online curriculum provides life-saving training to young farm workers
Young farm workers are more susceptible to harm, says Roger Tormoehlen, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University. For over two decades, he and his colleague, William Field, also a professor of agricultural and biological engineering, have addressed this vital issue with their Gearing Up for Safety curriculum.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nursing home infrastructure in need of innovation, experts say
Long-term care, and skilled nursing in particular, needs updating to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s older population, experts said Thursday at the Milken Institute’s 2022 Future of Health Summit. “We can drive change, and nursing homes aren’t going away,” Bob Kramer, co-founder of National Investment...
Comments / 0