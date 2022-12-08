Read full article on original website
Pierce Johnson, Rockies finalize 1-year deal
DENVER -- The Rockies announced a one-year deal with Colorado native Pierce Johnson on Tuesday to bolster their right-handed relief corps. The club did not disclose the value of the contract, but a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand the deal is worth $5 million. The agreement with Johnson, 31, who...
Haniger homecoming: 'Always a dream to play for the Giants'
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have struggled to attract free-agent hitters in recent years, but they had the home-field advantage while courting outfielder Mitch Haniger. Haniger had plenty of suitors during his first foray into free agency, but the Mountain View native and Archbishop Mitty High School alum ultimately couldn’t turn down the opportunity to suit up for his childhood team.
Giants reach two-year deal with Stripling
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants continued to stockpile rotation depth, agreeing to terms with veteran right-hander Ross Stripling on a two-year Major League contract worth $25 million, which includes an opt-out following the 2023 season. Stripling will make $7.5 million in '23 and $12.5 million in '24. In addition, Stripling will receive a $5 million signing bonus. He will also make an annual donation to the Giants Community Fund, donating $62,500 in both '23 and '24.
This Marlin is focused on a bounce-back year
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It goes without saying this is an important winter for the Marlins. Since returning to the playoffs in 2020, the club has lost...
A's get Braves' top prospect Muller in 3-team, 9-player trade
OAKLAND -- The A’s spent the offseason assessing whether the market for Sean Murphy could fetch a return worthy of dealing away the prized catcher. They found that offer on Monday, in the form of a nine-player deal with the Braves and Brewers. Oakland dealt Murphy to the Braves,...
How Phils' big moves impact 2023 and beyond
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies introduced Trea Turner on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, and there were a few immediate takeaways, including Turner’s future spot in the lineup.
Twins agree to 3-year deal with veteran backstop Vázquez (source)
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins filled one of their most pressing offseason needs by agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with veteran catcher Christian Vázquez on Monday, pending completion of a physical, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by MLB...
Zunino agrees to 1-year deal with Guardians (source)
CLEVELAND -- The top two tasks on the Guardians' offseason checklist can now be crossed off. Cleveland has agreed with free-agent catcher Mike Zunino on a one-year, $6 million deal, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. The club has not confirmed the news. The Guardians had been rumored...
This Reds flamethrower is gearing up for '23
CINCINNATI -- A highly anticipated prospect since he was the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene arrived in the big leagues in 2022 and showed what the hype was about. Greene, 23, routinely touched 101-102 mph with his fastball and developed his slider and...
Rotation spot key to Williams signing with Nats
Given the swingman role he occupied last season with the Mets, there was speculation Trevor Williams would bring similar versatility to the Nationals’ pitching staff next season after the right-hander signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Washington. Perhaps that will still occur, in time. But Williams clarified Tuesday...
Who will stick? Predictions for Rule 5 picks
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft returned to the Winter Meetings last Wednesday in San Diego after the 2021 edition was canceled due to last offseason’s work stoppage.
Mets, Senga reach 5-year, $75M deal (source)
NEW YORK – An offseason unlike any other for the Mets continued late Saturday night, when they agreed to terms on a five-year, $75 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, a source told MLB.com. The Mets have not confirmed the deal, which is still pending the completion of a physical.
Candelario eager to reunite with Martinez
WASHINGTON -- In the seven years since Jeimer Candelario was called up to the Cubs for his Major League debut, the conversations he shared with then-bench coach Dave Martinez still stand out to him. This coming season, they will have more of those chats -- Martinez as manager of the Nationals and Candelario as a veteran infielder in his lineup.
Skip Schumaker's coaching staff for 2023 announced
In the month since the Marlins introduced Skip Schumaker as their manager, the first-time skipper has been busy filling out his coaching staff. After Schumaker confirmed several names at last week's Winter Meetings, Miami made a formal announcement on Tuesday morning. Bench coach Luis Urueta, hitting coach Brant Brown, assistant...
Quinn Priester's latest pitch boosts ROY hopes
PITTSBURGH -- If Quinn Priester wins the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2023, there will be four players he’ll have to acknowledge in his acceptance speech: Alek Thomas, Wyatt Mascarella, Drew Stengren and Donivan Williams. For without those four, Priester might never have discovered the pitch that enabled him to evolve as a starter.
Which pitcher could round out Twins' staff in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Every offseason, it’s tough to avoid the chorus coming from all directions for the Twins to seek pitching -- but this winter might be the exception to that rule, given where the Minnesota roster currently stands.
The best baseball players born on Dec. 13
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Jenkins won 284 games and a Cy Young Award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991. The righty led his league in strikeouts once and complete games four times. But there was one statistic he truly dominated during his illustrious 19-year career -- homers allowed. A whopping 484 total, good for third all-time. On seven occasions Jenkins paced the league in this category, including a career high of 40 in 1979. In short, the lanky Canadian was never afraid to throw strikes and the homers were a byproduct of that. Look no further than Jenkins’ best season as a pro. In his 1971 Cy Young campaign, he went 24-13 and fanned 263 batters while walking just 37. Oh yeah, he also led the league with 29 homers allowed.
Eflin comes full-circle with hometown Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- Zach Eflin first thought he might wind up with the Rays more than a decade ago. Leading up to the 2012 MLB Draft, the right-hander worked out at Tropicana Field and returned to his Orlando-area home feeling like he might get to play professionally for the club he grew up watching and cheering for.
Bell eager to join forces with J-Ram, pack lineup punch
CLEVELAND – Josh Bell is already envisioning a lineup that has his name beside José Ramírez. “It’s tough to not get that itch, get that want to play with José Ramírez,” Bell said. Bell met with local media on Monday afternoon, hours after...
Martinez and Bard commit to Team USA bullpen
Team USA's bullpen got a little deeper on Tuesday as it was announced that Padres reliever Nick Martinez and Rockies closer Daniel Bard are "All in" for this spring's World Baseball Classic. Not only will the arms add some serious depth to the United States' relief core -- Martinez pitched...
