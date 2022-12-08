Read full article on original website
MLB
Which pitcher could round out Twins' staff in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Every offseason, it’s tough to avoid the chorus coming from all directions for the Twins to seek pitching -- but this winter might be the exception to that rule, given where the Minnesota roster currently stands.
MLB
Brewers get All-Star William Contreras in 3-way deal
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers upgraded their catching situation on Monday and, maybe, made some of their fans feel a little bit better about the Josh Hader trade. In a three-team trade between Oakland, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Crew managed to flip one of the prospects they picked up from the Padres for Hader -- speedy, slap-hitting outfielder Esteury Ruiz -- for an All-Star catcher with five years of contractual control in William Contreras, plus two relief pitchers -- one of the Major League variety and one a Minor Leaguer.
MLB
Candelario eager to reunite with Martinez
WASHINGTON -- In the seven years since Jeimer Candelario was called up to the Cubs for his Major League debut, the conversations he shared with then-bench coach Dave Martinez still stand out to him. This coming season, they will have more of those chats -- Martinez as manager of the Nationals and Candelario as a veteran infielder in his lineup.
MLB
Backstop swap: Murphy to ATL, Contreras to Crew in 3-way deal
ATLANTA -- Sean Murphy is the Braves’ new catcher of the future. Murphy was acquired from the A’s on Monday afternoon as part of a three-team deal that also included the Brewers. To land the highly regarded catcher, the Braves parted ways with All-Star catcher William Contreras and the club’s top-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller.
MLB
Will Verlander join this elite list of 40-something pitchers?
Coming off arguably his best season yet, the Mets signed 39-year-old Justin Verlander to a two-year contract that, according to a source, is worth $86.7 million and includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025. On the surface, it's not hard to justify those numbers. Verlander just went 18-4 with...
San Francisco Giants Carlos Correa agree to 13-year, $350M deal
The San Francisco Giants and Carlos Correa agreed to a 13-year deal worth $350 million, a source told ESPN.
MLB
How Phils' big moves impact 2023 and beyond
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies introduced Trea Turner on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, and there were a few immediate takeaways, including Turner’s future spot in the lineup.
MLB
Quinn Priester's latest pitch boosts ROY hopes
PITTSBURGH -- If Quinn Priester wins the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2023, there will be four players he’ll have to acknowledge in his acceptance speech: Alek Thomas, Wyatt Mascarella, Drew Stengren and Donivan Williams. For without those four, Priester might never have discovered the pitch that enabled him to evolve as a starter.
MLB
Pierce Johnson, Rockies finalize 1-year deal
DENVER -- The Rockies announced a one-year deal with Colorado native Pierce Johnson on Tuesday to bolster their right-handed relief corps. The club did not disclose the value of the contract, but a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand the deal is worth $5 million. The agreement with Johnson, 31, who...
MLB
Rotation spot key to Williams signing with Nats
Given the swingman role he occupied last season with the Mets, there was speculation Trevor Williams would bring similar versatility to the Nationals’ pitching staff next season after the right-hander signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Washington. Perhaps that will still occur, in time. But Williams clarified Tuesday...
MLB
Red Sox president talks 'difficult' loss of Bogaerts
BOSTON -- Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy grew up roughly a mile away from Fenway Park. The fact that fans are upset about Xander Bogaerts exercising his rights as a free agent and signing an 11-year, $280-million contract with the Padres didn’t catch him off guard. Kennedy, of all...
MLB
Bell eager to join forces with J-Ram, pack lineup punch
CLEVELAND – Josh Bell is already envisioning a lineup that has his name beside José Ramírez. “It’s tough to not get that itch, get that want to play with José Ramírez,” Bell said. Bell met with local media on Monday afternoon, hours after...
MLB
Skip Schumaker's coaching staff for 2023 announced
In the month since the Marlins introduced Skip Schumaker as their manager, the first-time skipper has been busy filling out his coaching staff. After Schumaker confirmed several names at last week's Winter Meetings, Miami made a formal announcement on Tuesday morning. Bench coach Luis Urueta, hitting coach Brant Brown, assistant...
MLB
No. 2 prospect eyes '23 White Sox roster spot
CHICAGO -- Anybody who has viewed Oscar Colas’ Instagram account over the past two months understands that the No. 2 White Sox prospect and No. 95 prospect overall, per MLB Pipeline, had very little down time after his breakout 2022 Minor League campaign. What was the reasoning for Colas’...
MLB
Giants reach two-year deal with Stripling
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants continued to stockpile rotation depth Tuesday, agreeing to terms with veteran right-hander Ross Stripling on a two-year Major League contract worth $25 million, which includes an opt-out clause following the 2023 season. Stripling will make $7.5 million in '23 and $12.5 million in '24. He...
MLB
7 players tearing up LIDOM
For baseball fans who have been watching the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) over the past month, they've seen some familiar names -- and potential future MLB stars -- putting on a show. And for those who haven't, they can stream every LIDOM game on MLB.TV. For now, let's take a...
MLB
White Sox remain 'patient' but ready this offseason
CHICAGO -- White Sox fans are not going to agree with or particularly like my eight words of advice to follow. Patience is a virtue and almost a necessity. I’m not talking about the team’s overall hope for a bounceback in 2023 after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history in ‘22. My focus is more upon offseason moves.
MLB
Royals sign southpaw Yarbrough to 1-year deal
Coming out of the Winter Meetings, the Royals' top two priorities were finding an established starter and finding a swingman who can pitch either out of the bullpen or rotation. The latter has now been filled. The Royals and left-hander Ryan Yarbrough have agreed to a one-year deal, the club...
MLB
Bassitt, Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have found their long-awaited entry point into the starting-pitching market, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt, a source confirmed to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal has not yet been made official by the club. Starting pitching was the Blue Jays’...
MLB
This Reds flamethrower is gearing up for '23
CINCINNATI -- A highly anticipated prospect since he was the second overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene arrived in the big leagues in 2022 and showed what the hype was about. Greene, 23, routinely touched 101-102 mph with his fastball and developed his slider and...
