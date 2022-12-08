Read full article on original website
MLB
Red Sox president talks 'difficult' loss of Bogaerts
BOSTON -- Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy grew up roughly a mile away from Fenway Park. The fact that fans are upset about Xander Bogaerts exercising his rights as a free agent and signing an 11-year, $280-million contract with the Padres didn’t catch him off guard. Kennedy, of all...
San Francisco Giants Carlos Correa agree to 13-year, $350M deal
The San Francisco Giants and Carlos Correa agreed to a 13-year deal worth $350 million, a source told ESPN.
MLB
Twins agree to 3-year deal with veteran backstop Vázquez (source)
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins filled one of their most pressing offseason needs by agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with veteran catcher Christian Vázquez on Monday, pending completion of a physical, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by MLB...
MLB
White Sox remain 'patient' but ready this offseason
CHICAGO -- White Sox fans are not going to agree with or particularly like my eight words of advice to follow. Patience is a virtue and almost a necessity. I’m not talking about the team’s overall hope for a bounceback in 2023 after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history in ‘22. My focus is more upon offseason moves.
MLB
Which pitcher could round out Twins' staff in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Every offseason, it’s tough to avoid the chorus coming from all directions for the Twins to seek pitching -- but this winter might be the exception to that rule, given where the Minnesota roster currently stands.
MLB
A's get Braves' top prospect Muller in 3-team, 9-player trade
OAKLAND -- The A’s spent the offseason assessing whether the market for Sean Murphy could fetch a return worthy of dealing away the prized catcher. They found that offer on Monday, in the form of a nine-player deal with the Braves and Brewers. Oakland dealt Murphy to the Braves,...
MLB
Jansen overjoyed 'because I'm coming to Boston'
BOSTON -- For maybe the only time in his life, Kenley Jansen was happy to turn a “Rocky” movie off. It was about a week ago when Jansen received a phone call from his agent that revealed a two-year, $32 million agreement had been reached for him to close games for the Red Sox. That call swiftly trumped Sylvester Stallone’s inspirational film from over 40 years ago.
MLB
Rotation spot key to Williams signing with Nats
Given the swingman role he occupied last season with the Mets, there was speculation Trevor Williams would bring similar versatility to the Nationals’ pitching staff next season after the right-hander signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Washington. Perhaps that will still occur, in time. But Williams clarified Tuesday...
MLB
Skip Schumaker's coaching staff for 2023 announced
In the month since the Marlins introduced Skip Schumaker as their manager, the first-time skipper has been busy filling out his coaching staff. After Schumaker confirmed several names at last week's Winter Meetings, Miami made a formal announcement on Tuesday morning. Bench coach Luis Urueta, hitting coach Brant Brown, assistant...
MLB
Manaea has two-year deal with Giants (report)
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants filled out their starting rotation Sunday night by agreeing to a two-year, $25 million deal with left-hander Sean Manaea, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed or announced the deal, which reportedly includes an opt-out clause. The move will bring...
MLB
How Phils' big moves impact 2023 and beyond
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies introduced Trea Turner on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, and there were a few immediate takeaways, including Turner’s future spot in the lineup.
MLB
Will Verlander join this elite list of 40-something pitchers?
Coming off arguably his best season yet, the Mets signed 39-year-old Justin Verlander to a two-year contract that, according to a source, is worth $86.7 million and includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025. On the surface, it's not hard to justify those numbers. Verlander just went 18-4 with...
MLB
This Marlin is focused on a bounce-back year
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It goes without saying this is an important winter for the Marlins. Since returning to the playoffs in 2020, the club has lost...
MLB
Giants reach two-year deal with Stripling
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants continued to stockpile rotation depth Tuesday, agreeing to terms with veteran right-hander Ross Stripling on a two-year Major League contract worth $25 million, which includes an opt-out clause following the 2023 season. Stripling will make $7.5 million in '23 and $12.5 million in '24. He...
MLB
Backstop swap: Murphy to ATL, Contreras to Crew in 3-way deal
ATLANTA -- Sean Murphy is the Braves’ new catcher of the future. Murphy was acquired from the A’s on Monday afternoon as part of a three-team deal that also included the Brewers. To land the highly regarded catcher, the Braves parted ways with All-Star catcher William Contreras and the club’s top-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller.
MLB
7 players tearing up LIDOM
For baseball fans who have been watching the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) over the past month, they've seen some familiar names -- and potential future MLB stars -- putting on a show. And for those who haven't, they can stream every LIDOM game on MLB.TV. For now, let's take a...
MLB
Zunino agrees to 1-year deal with Guardians (source)
CLEVELAND -- The top two tasks on the Guardians' offseason checklist can now be crossed off. Cleveland has agreed with free-agent catcher Mike Zunino on a one-year, $6 million deal, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Tuesday. The club has not confirmed the news. The Guardians had been rumored...
MLB
Eflin comes full-circle with hometown Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- Zach Eflin first thought he might wind up with the Rays more than a decade ago. Leading up to the 2012 MLB Draft, the right-hander worked out at Tropicana Field and returned to his Orlando-area home feeling like he might get to play professionally for the club he grew up watching and cheering for.
MLB
Bassitt, Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have found their long-awaited entry point into the starting-pitching market, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt, a source confirmed to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal has not yet been made official by the club. Starting pitching was the Blue Jays’...
MLB
Candelario eager to reunite with Martinez
WASHINGTON -- In the seven years since Jeimer Candelario was called up to the Cubs for his Major League debut, the conversations he shared with then-bench coach Dave Martinez still stand out to him. This coming season, they will have more of those chats -- Martinez as manager of the Nationals and Candelario as a veteran infielder in his lineup.
