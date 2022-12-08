Read full article on original website
akc.org
Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?
It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Me?
My dog is my first companion of the canine kind, and owning him has been a learning curve in lots of ways. Like any anxious new parent, I can’t help fretting about whether his behavior is normal or not. Something I do know is: he LOVES my attention, and sometimes I even feel a bit exasperated by his enthusiasm for me. So why is my dog obsessed with me? Is he really obsessed at all, or just a normal amount of devoted, for a dog? I’ve done a lot of reading, and discovered that his fascination with me has been hardwired into him by human breeding choices spanning hundreds of years. But also that there are some signs to look for in his behavior which could mean his fixation is starting to getting to get unhealthy.
petpress.net
How to Clean a Dog’s Ears: A Step-By-Step Guide
We all know that our furry friends need regular baths, but did you know that their ears need some TLC too?. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of your dog’s soft, velvety ears. But when they’re dirty, they can be a real pain. Just like humans, dogs...
pethelpful.com
What Can I Give My Dog for Nasal Congestion and Bad Breath?
Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. My Dogs Have Allergies and Congestion—What Do I Do?. "I have 2 Shar Peis I feed cooked meats and veggies as well as grain-free foods. They frequently have allergies, stopped-up heads, and ear infections. They get yeasty ears, then they scratch and they get a stinky mouth ... I've tried to use coconut oil. Is there anything you would recommend for the congestion that would be natural and help with the stinky breath smell?” —Shawn.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Hate Baths?
Why does my dog hate baths? My dog loves splashing in puddles and swimming in the creek, but he’s never enthusiastic about getting clean again afterwards! If your dog is the same, you aren’t alone. Many pups have an aversion to being bathed. It’s natural to be concerned, but there are a few things you can do to make the experience less stressful. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at why your pup runs and hides when it’s time to break out the shampoo, and how you can make the process more pleasant for both of you.
notabully.org
What Smells Do Dogs Hate To Pee On?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. As dog owners, most of us probably expect to encounter a pee-related accident in the house at some point in our lives. Whether it be from a new puppy who is still developing a good potty-training habit, from a dog who has gotten into a marking habit, or any dog who just decides they’d like to pee on something they aren’t supposed to, dealing with the cleanup and smell can be frustrating.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
Dog Unrecognizable After Rescue From the Meat Trade: 'Made It Through'
A dog's journey from meat trade victim to happy family pet has melted hearts online this week. Captured in Bali, Indonesia, by charity Mission Paws'ible, Lucy was discovered in an abandoned construction site at just 3 months old. According to an investigation by the animal welfare organization Four Paws International,...
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
pethelpful.com
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
3 Types Of Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
Fruits are an important part of any healthy diet. They’re typically high in fiber, packed with essential vitamins and minerals, and not to mention one of the best ways to satisfy a sweet tooth without packing in unhealthy sugars. In fact, certa...
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring
The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
21 Hysterically Brutal Cat Tweets That Have Me Laughing So Hard I Need To Sit Down
Dog owners: "Their name is Buddy." Cat Owners: "Their name is Cool Ranch Dorito."
CNET
Clogged Someone's Toilet and Don't See a Plunger? Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are few more heart-sinking feelings than being at someone else's house and finding the toilet has clogged, especially during a busy holiday party. But don't worry -- you can fix it quickly and easily with some common household items, no plunger required.
I was world’s fattest girl who weighed 420lbs aged eight after gorging 10,000 calories a day but now I’m UNRECOGNISABLE
AN obese child who was once dubbed the “world’s fattest girl” is now unrecognisable. At one stage, Jessica Gaude tipped the scales at 420lbs and was so overweight her legs couldn’t support her and she had to roll around on the floor to get about. Mum...
‘World’s oldest living cat’ outlived two owners and loves naps. Meet Flossie
She’s starting a new chapter after leaving volunteers “flabbergasted.”
Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa
A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
Viral TikTok video shows Home Depot customer hysterical after her dog's neck is seen bleeding by attack from another dog
Home Depot is a pet-friendly store but it requires that pets must be on leashes. **This article is based on information sourced from veterinary, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
Woman Asks for Sign From Deceased Daughter and Gets an Answer Almost Immediately
She felt her presence so she asked.
