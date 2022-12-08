ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
akc.org

Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?

It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
thehappypuppysite.com

Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Me?

My dog is my first companion of the canine kind, and owning him has been a learning curve in lots of ways. Like any anxious new parent, I can’t help fretting about whether his behavior is normal or not. Something I do know is: he LOVES my attention, and sometimes I even feel a bit exasperated by his enthusiasm for me. So why is my dog obsessed with me? Is he really obsessed at all, or just a normal amount of devoted, for a dog? I’ve done a lot of reading, and discovered that his fascination with me has been hardwired into him by human breeding choices spanning hundreds of years. But also that there are some signs to look for in his behavior which could mean his fixation is starting to getting to get unhealthy.
petpress.net

How to Clean a Dog’s Ears: A Step-By-Step Guide

We all know that our furry friends need regular baths, but did you know that their ears need some TLC too?. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of your dog’s soft, velvety ears. But when they’re dirty, they can be a real pain. Just like humans, dogs...
pethelpful.com

What Can I Give My Dog for Nasal Congestion and Bad Breath?

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. My Dogs Have Allergies and Congestion—What Do I Do?. "I have 2 Shar Peis I feed cooked meats and veggies as well as grain-free foods. They frequently have allergies, stopped-up heads, and ear infections. They get yeasty ears, then they scratch and they get a stinky mouth ... I've tried to use coconut oil. Is there anything you would recommend for the congestion that would be natural and help with the stinky breath smell?” —Shawn.
thehappypuppysite.com

Why Does My Dog Hate Baths?

Why does my dog hate baths? My dog loves splashing in puddles and swimming in the creek, but he’s never enthusiastic about getting clean again afterwards! If your dog is the same, you aren’t alone. Many pups have an aversion to being bathed. It’s natural to be concerned, but there are a few things you can do to make the experience less stressful. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at why your pup runs and hides when it’s time to break out the shampoo, and how you can make the process more pleasant for both of you.
notabully.org

What Smells Do Dogs Hate To Pee On?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. As dog owners, most of us probably expect to encounter a pee-related accident in the house at some point in our lives. Whether it be from a new puppy who is still developing a good potty-training habit, from a dog who has gotten into a marking habit, or any dog who just decides they’d like to pee on something they aren’t supposed to, dealing with the cleanup and smell can be frustrating.
Newsweek

Dog Unrecognizable After Rescue From the Meat Trade: 'Made It Through'

A dog's journey from meat trade victim to happy family pet has melted hearts online this week. Captured in Bali, Indonesia, by charity Mission Paws'ible, Lucy was discovered in an abandoned construction site at just 3 months old. According to an investigation by the animal welfare organization Four Paws International,...
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
womenworking.com

What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Newsweek

'Sweet' Dog Mauled to Near Death Rescued From Pit Bull Fighting Ring

The heartwarming story of a dog that was rescued in Bahrain after he was discovered barely breathing has inspired people around the world. Sparrow is a pit bull and his long road to recovery started in May 2022 when Soha Al-Awadhi discovered him lying on the roadside. Al-Awadhi is a...
CNET

Clogged Someone's Toilet and Don't See a Plunger? Here's What to Do

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are few more heart-sinking feelings than being at someone else's house and finding the toilet has clogged, especially during a busy holiday party. But don't worry -- you can fix it quickly and easily with some common household items, no plunger required.
Aabha Gopan

Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa

A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.

Comments / 0

Community Policy