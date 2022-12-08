ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto v. Stanford: City demands are over the top

An undercurrent of antagonism between the city of Palo Alto and Stanford University has been in play for decades. It is seldomly discussed aloud, but it is there. And it has reoccurred again the past two weeks -- as the council has come up with brand new demands on this renowned university.
Menlo Park City Council approves Meta's Willow Village megaproject

Meta's ambitious Willow Village development in Belle Haven was approved Dec. 6 after two years of collaboration and deliberation with the Menlo Park City Council. a resident of Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park. 17 hours ago. Iris is a registered user. How ironic that in the same meeting the town...
