Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Inland Empire Kids Given 2 Xmas Options: Gift or Donation. See What They Chose
An Inland Empire resident is switching things up for this holiday season. The woman, who only wants to be identified as “Aunt Karry,” typically showers her four nieces and nephews with gifts every Christmas. But this year, she offered them options: "You can get a gift of your choice or cash/gift cards or I can donate the money I would spend on your Christmas presents to animal shelters.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Parishioners Trek 32 Miles for “Our Lady of Guadalupe”
On December 12th Mexican Catholics in the Coachella Valley honor Our Lady of Guadalupe by traveling 32 miles across the valley. At Dawn, around 6 a.m. the pilgrimage starts in Palm Springs at Our Lady of Solitude Church. The hours-long journey ends after dusk in Coachella at Our Lady of Solitude Church.
Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’
The City of Palm Desert is planning on hosting a city council hearing on December 15 to consider the revocation of the Sweet Spot Club's business license. Since its opening in late October, Sweet Spot has been flagged by the City of Palm Desert for conducting a business other than that for which it is The post Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’ appeared first on KESQ.
City of Desert Hot Springs hosts annual holiday parade and festival
Community members celebrated the Holiday Parade of Lights and Holiday Festival in Desert Hot Springs. Many community members came to celebrate the holidays with friends and family. Rebecca Murillo participated in the parade and was eager to get her classmates involved in it too. "This is very special to me because all the members from The post City of Desert Hot Springs hosts annual holiday parade and festival appeared first on KESQ.
The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion
thelivingdesertVerified The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reported on social media this weekend the passing of one of their beloved zoo residents. Below is the announcement that was made on Instagram and Facebook. The Zoo is grieving the loss of Salem, the mountain lion, who was compassionately euthanized Saturday, Dec. 10. At The post The Living Desert mourns the passing of a Salem, the mountain lion appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont continues investment in Cherry Festival, with caveat
As the Cherry Festival Association gears up for its 103rd program next summer, it can rest assured that there will be at least $100,000 available for use, following the city of Beaumont’s authorization of that sum from its recreational account. But it comes with increased scrutiny. As of 2018,...
menifee247.com
Liberty High School student dies, four injured in crash
Story has been updated with additional information. Authorities said Monday that the victims in a solo vehicle crash Sunday night in Menifee are students at Liberty High School. One student died in the collision and four others were injured. Liberty High principal Erika Tejeda made the announcement in a Facebook...
Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity
While the Coachella Valley is experiencing some showers, some locals are still outdoors doing regular Sunday activities. News channel 3's Miyoshi Price drove around the valley to see how some people deal with the rain. "I think that just having my car clean for Monday, I just gonna start a new work week just the The post Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana family sets up huge holiday display and will hold special event on Dec. 16
Looking at large-scale Christmas decorations is a favorite pastime for local residents each year, and one particular Fontana household is making spirits bright with its grand display — and with a special event for the community. Bruce and Blanca Ashton have created an elaborate holiday scene in their front...
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
iebusinessdaily.com
University of Redlands announces merger
The University of Redlands and the Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco will merge. Redlands’ School of Business & Society will establish the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions on the Redlands Marin campus starting next summer, according to a statement on the Redlands website. The university, which partnered with...
Sacramento, December 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The San Jacinto High School football team will have a game with Grant Union High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF 3-AA Football State Championship Bowl Game. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Inmate dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died today, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate.”
nbcpalmsprings.com
Newly Appointed Indio Mayor Looks For Change
Indio native, Oscar Ortiz is now the mayor of his hometown. Ortiz was appointed to serve another four-year term on the Indio City Council. He grew up right here in the Coachella Valley, he’s an Indio High School alum… who went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Stanford University.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Three RivCo post offices, including La Quinta, schedule Sunday hours for Christmas rush
Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. "We're beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,'' USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. "We're holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too." The post Three RivCo post offices, including La Quinta, schedule Sunday hours for Christmas rush appeared first on KESQ.
mxdwn.com
Jerry Cantrell At The Riverside Municipal Auditorium On Feb. 24
Jerry Cantrell has announced his Brighten 2023 Tour with special guest Thunderpussy. The tour is set to run from late February through March. The Brighten Tour includes a stop on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. American guitarist, singer-songwriter and co-founder of rock band...
Comments / 0