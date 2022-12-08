Read full article on original website
Related
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Food Network
Franzia’s Holiday Collection Includes a Boxed-Wine Inflatable Lawn Decoration
Step aside, waving Santa. Shove over, smiling snowman. There’s a new inflatable coming for American lawns this holiday season: Franzia, the popular boxed wine brand, is now selling an inflatable holiday lawn decoration in the shape of a box of Franzia wine. The eye-catching holiday decoration comes in two...
Busch Light's New 'Bush Lights' Will Make Your House the Talk of the Neighborhood This Holiday Season
Love Busch Light? You probably need these bush lights.
Give your garden festive sparkle by lighting it up in winter
Glow events at RHS gardens, Kew and other outside spaces which provide spectacular light festivals in winter make for a great evening out – but how about bringing a little bit of that sparkle home?There are lots of ways to make your own garden glow, using outdoor fairy lights, lanterns and uplighting in warm, welcoming tones, to cheer the cold nights and get you into the festive spirit.Here are some experts tips…All about the atmosphere“Rather than think decoration, think atmosphere first, and the mood and the feeling you want when you are in the garden,” suggests designer Andrew Duff (andrewduffgardendesign.com),...
63 fun Christmas ornaments to make your tree even more special
Christmas ornaments come in classic, funny, and custom designs. Here are 63 of our top picks, from glass bulbs to collectibles from Hallmark and Disney.
51 of the Cutest Christmas Towns That Are Filled With Extra Holiday Magic
The world always gets sprinkled with a little extra magic, a little more nostalgia, for the holidays. It’s tangible in the air around us. Some places, though, kick this feeling into high gear. And we've got the cutest, best Christmas towns to show you!. We’re looking at 51 quaint...
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
housebeautiful.com
What Is the Meaning Behind an Upside-Down Christmas Tree?
Over the last few years, we've noticed one topsy-turvy holiday decor trend that doesn't seem to be going away: Upside-down Christmas trees have become a major holiday decor trend (and no, it’s not a nod to the Upside Down in Stranger Things…). They’ve popped up everywhere from hotels to homes to art institutions—including London’s Tate Britain museum, which featured an upside-down Christmas tree with gold leaf roots hung from a glass ceiling in 2016, and a Karl Lagerfeld-designed version in the lobby of the Claridge’s hotel circa 2017. Ariana Grande hopped on the trend in 2018, as did Kourtney Kardashian in 2019.
AOL Corp
Fully preserved 'A Christmas Story' house is up for sale, leg lamp and all: See the pics!
We triple dog dare you to put in an offer on the house from A Christmas Story. The Cleveland property that served as the home of Ralphie Parker and his family in the 1983 beloved holiday classic is up for sale. The buyer will become the owner of not only the place where Ralphie was forced to try on that ridiculous bunny suit from Aunt Clara, but several other pieces of real estate, including the Bumpus house, which belonged to the owners of those turkey-stealing dogs, and a museum and gift shop dedicated to the film. In all, five buildings on seven parcels of land, are available.
Scented Swiss Miss Ugly Christmas Sweater Will Make You The Ultimate Holiday Party Guest
If a steaming cup of hot cocoa is one of your favorite parts of the holiday season, we have found the perfect Christmas sweater for all of your get-togethers and parties. The Swiss Miss 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater not only has a festive design that’ll remind you of a box of Swiss Miss hot cocoa, but it is also scented so you can smell like hot chocolate!
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
Christmas Crafts For Kids Are Easy With These 4 Kits
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If making holiday mementos with your family is one of your favorite traditions at...
Labrador's Awestruck Reaction to Christmas Lights Show Has Viewers in Tears
Milo's owner Kayla told Newsweek she took him to the Jones Beach Light show in Long Island, New York, as a puppy last year and "he loved it" so much they had to come back.
hotelnewsme.com
BRIGHTEN UP YOUR CHRISTMAS WITH A MAGICAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY AT FORM HOTEL
Kick off the festive season and get into the holiday spirit with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony at FORM Hotel Dubai on December 9th. Discover an enchanting evening filled with family fun and festive cheer as you partake in a wholesome festive tradition. Indulge in delicious refreshments while soaking in the cosy ambience promise to bring joyous splendour to your evening. Sing along to all your favourite Christmas classics while enjoying live performances from a choir. A special visit from Santa Claus is sure to be the highlight of the night.
Food Beast
In-N-Out Spreads Holiday Vibes With New Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Now what's the holidays without some ugly sweater action? Christmastime has a long and storied history of ironically putting the ugly holiday sweater on a pedestal, and In-N-Out is making sure fans can continue to do so while also declaring their love for the Double Double. The fast food icon...
How To Stop Your Christmas Tree From Dropping Needles
There's nothing like the sight and smell of a live Christmas tree. Ensure your tree stays healthy and retains its needles by following these guidelines.
dcnewsnow.com
Best pre-lit Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Purchasing a tree with Christmas lights built into the tree gives you more time to spend with your family this holiday season because there won’t be a mess of sap and pine needles to clean after setup. These trees are made with different styles and colors of lights and can come in various sizes. When purchasing a pre-lit Christmas tree, consider the style and number of lights as well as the Christmas tree size.
Review: The Mean One Turns a Holiday Humbug into Horror Nobody Asked For
They can’t all be winners (or even Hallmark Channel-worthy), but some Christmas movie ideas are great on paper, and then falter when it comes to the execution. Case in point: The Mean One, an unofficial, unsanctioned updating of the Grinch story, only in this version, the Grinch doesn’t just kill Christmas; he kills anyone who dares show an ounce of Christmas spirit. If you accidentally knock over a sleigh bell, you’re dead; if you light the wrong-colored candle, he’ll probably stab you in the eye with it; and if you even dream of stringing some lights on your house, you might find yourself headless.
Comments / 0