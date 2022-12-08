Louisiana State University Shreveport will hold its Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony Friday, December 16th. Two ceremonies will take place at the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena in Bossier City: the ceremony for graduates whose surnames begin with letters A-K will begin at 10:00 am CST, and the ceremony for L-Z will begin at 2:00 pm CST. Both ceremonies will be livestreamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend in person.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO