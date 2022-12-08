Louisiana State University Shreveport will hold its Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony Friday, December 16th. Two ceremonies will take place at the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena in Bossier City: the ceremony for graduates whose surnames begin with letters A-K will begin at 10:00 am CST, and the ceremony for L-Z will begin at 2:00 pm CST. Both ceremonies will be livestreamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend in person.
Heard, McElroy & Vestal, LLC (HMV), is pleased to announce that Curtis Blakely & Co., PC, a Longview-based Texas CPA firm will join HMV effective January 1, 2023. This combination will provide HMV’s clients in Longview and the surrounding east Texas region with increased access to local support. By joining HMV, Curtis Blakely & Co., PC’s team of professionals will continue to serve local, regional, and national clients with the added support of the firm’s commitment to servicing and growing the communities in which, they live and work.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington had the honor of administering the Oath of Affirmation in a ceremony for one new employee at the Sheriff’s Conference room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. Newly sworn-in sheriff deputy Colton Hunter accepted the call to serve the residents of Bossier Parish and...
