Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Post Register
Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start...
Post Register
Pickett's status uncertain after 2nd concussion in 8 weeks
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's status for this week's visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months. Pickett was pulled from a 16-14 loss to Baltimore last Sunday in the first quarter after showing signs of a...
Post Register
Maryland's Jarrett entering NFL draft, will skip bowl
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Tuesday that he is entering the NFL draft. Jarrett said he'll skip the Duke's Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Post Register
Browns lose another LB, Owusu-Koramoah (foot) out for season
CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Post Register
Ex-Arkansas, NFL assistant Loggains named South Carolina OC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired ex-Arkansas and NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Loggains received a three-year deal worth $1 million per season. The contract was approved by the school's board of trustees on Tuesday.
Post Register
Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play. Suddenly, he saw a football on the ground.
Post Register
Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England's pass rush. That wasn't even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.
Post Register
Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to 1-year deal
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a one-year major league contract. Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.
Post Register
AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Rousseau and the Buffalo Bills didn’t want to let down Von Miller. On Sunday, they collectively filled the absence of their star pass rusher by not letting up on Mike White and the New York Jets.
