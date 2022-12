CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Albemarle County Police Department is alerting the community to a scam in which a caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller says there is a warrant for the arrest of the individual, due to a missed court date, but the matter can be resolved through a transfer of funds. Two individuals contacted ACPD to report this scam Saturday alone.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO