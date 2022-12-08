Read full article on original website
Related
myfoxzone.com
TikTok video helping delivery drivers rebuild customer trust after the murder of Athena Strand
DALLAS — The murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand in Wise County spread grief, anger, and disbelief across Texas and across the country. And the horrendous crime also created additional unintended victims: other delivery drivers who say they are being verbally attacked and feared on their daily delivery routes. "We've...
myfoxzone.com
Y'all-itics podcast: How you can navigate family, politics - and anxiety - this holiday season
DALLAS — There are just some things we can’t avoid over the holidays. Family. Food. Adding a couple of pounds. And that’s leading to another unavoidable holiday guest: political stress. Brianda Diaz de Leon is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Thriveworks in Arlington, Texas. She says...
Comments / 0