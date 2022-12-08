Read full article on original website
Softball adds Ellie Garcia Ahead of 2023 Season
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Ellie Garcia has been added to the Oregon State softball team ahead of the 2023 season, as announced by head coach Laura Berg on Tuesday. "I'm really excited to have Ellie a part of our Beaver family," said Berg. I know she's going to help us in the circle for this next season."
Beavers Set For SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Saturday Versus Florida
December 17, 2022 • Las Vegas Nev. • Allegiant Stadium • 11:30 a.m. PT • ESPN. OSU Radio: Beaver Sports Network, Varsity Network (Oregon State) - Oregon State meets up with Florida in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 11:30 a.m. PT.
Beavers Return Home to Face Seattle U
THE GAME: Oregon State will return home on Thursday to face Seattle U at 7:30 p.m. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATS: Live stats will be available at...
Jonathan Smith, Oregon State Agree On New Contract Terms
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Head Football Coach Jonathan Smith has agreed to terms for a new contract, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced Sunday. "Coach Smith has taken the Oregon State football program to new heights, and we knew it was important to reward...
Oregon State Battles But Falls in Eugene
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State battled its way into the lead after falling behind in the second and third quarters but they weren't able to complete the comeback victory in a 75-67 loss at Oregon on Sunday. Four Beavers scored in double figures in the loss, led by 13...
Kaylor Picks Up Win at Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Oregon State wrestling team faced the top-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon and fell by a 31-3 margin. Three Beavers took on No. 1-ranked opponents in the dual. Brandon Kaylor – ranked 12th at 125 lbs. - started the dual with a...
GymBeavs Set to Open Season at Super 16 in Las Vegas
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State is set to open the 2023 schedule as one of sixteen women's collegiate gymnastics teams heading to Las Vegas on Jan. 6-7 for the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone at the Orleans Arena. "We're thrilled to take part in such a great event...
