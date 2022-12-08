Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Months later, man charged with assault for deadly fight in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for a fight that left a man dead in Fridley last January. Brandon Watson, age 43, was charged Monday for the attack at a home nearly 11 months ago. On January 30, 2022, deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office reported they were called to a home on Pierce Street NE for a fight.
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences 2 Of 4 People Charged Following Burnett County Drug Bust
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) – The Court has sentenced Jacqueline Duncan and Christopher Merrill, 2 of the 4 people charged that were criminally following a drug bust in Burnett County in September 2022 during which St. Croix Tribal K-9 assisted with locating controlled substances. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only...
St. Paul PD seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man
Investigators on scene of a homicide in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane in the Greater East Side neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Courtesy of Saint Paul Police. Police in St. Paul are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Maplewood man who was fatally shot in the city's Greater East Side neighborhood earlier this month.
Annandale Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Annandale man has pleaded guilty to murder in the drug overdose death of another man in 2021. Court records show 26-year-old Zachary Wolf pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court to one count of 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the meth/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.
Anoka County Sheriff Arrests The Grinch for Stealing Christmas
No need to worry about the Grinch stealing your family's Christmas, he is spending the holiday behind bars in the Anoka County jail. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shared that they don't normally post arrested individuals on their page, but the Grinch has been caught and is being kept through Christmas:
redlakenationnews.com
In face of increased danger on the job, paramedics send 'plea for help' to leadership
Two blocks away from a gunfight, Dmitriy Stalmakov pulled over and looked at where a bullet had ricocheted off the back of his ambulance. If it had hit 2 inches higher, the 28-year-old paramedic doesn't know if he'd be here to tell the story. "If it would have pierced the...
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced On Convictions From Incident At Burnett County Structure Fire
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has accepted a plea agreement and ordered a sentence on a criminal case filed against Kolt Marlow following an incident in May 2022 when firefighters and law enforcement responded to a large fire in Burnett County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
22-year-old victim identified in north Minneapolis fatal crash
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a north Minneapolis two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Josiah Robert Oakley, of Minneapolis, died from multiple blunt force injuries. According to an autopsy, he was pronounced dead at the scene of 42nd Avenue N. and Lyndale Avenue N. at 12:40 a.m..
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment
At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
5-vehicle crash occurs at Minneapolis McDonald's, three firearms recovered from scene
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A car crash, which initially occurred near 45th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, led to the recovery of several firearms and two arrests, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Police said they are still searching for a third person. The incident occurred shortly after 2...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 28-Dec. 5
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 28-Dec. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 29:...
fox9.com
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
Somebody Dumped Over 100 Tires On A Minnesota Road, Police Looking For Answers
Authorities are looking for answers as to who left a bunch of tires on a road in Minnesota. Who leaves a bunch of tires on a road? Well, that is exactly the question that the Forest Lake Police Department is trying to answer. They shared a photo on their Facebook page of over 10 tires just laying on the road.
fox9.com
St. Paul man crashes during police chase, left teenage girl unable to walk: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man faces charges after crashing into another car during a police chase, injuring two teenage girls — one of whom is in the ICU and unable to walk, according to court documents. Ryan Joseph Amabile, 33, was charged Wednesday in...
Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?
Police in Forest Lake said they stumbled upon multiple tires dumped on a dirt road and are now looking for those responsible. Police believe the tires were dumped from a moving vehicle, and were found Tuesday strewn over the 18000 block of Forest Road N., south on Forest Road to 180th Street and west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue N.
fox9.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.
Charges: Man fatally shot woman during argument over marijuana
A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana. Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram was was charged with second degree murder on Friday, following the shooting at an apartment on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood, which was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.
wcmpradio.com
Pine City School District Investigate Threat Against High School
The Pine City School District says there's no active danger for students and staff after investigating a threat made against the district. According to the district, the threat was made on social media against the high school Monday night. No information about the content of the threat is available at...
Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.
Comments / 0