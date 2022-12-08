ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branch, MN

fox9.com

Months later, man charged with assault for deadly fight in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for a fight that left a man dead in Fridley last January. Brandon Watson, age 43, was charged Monday for the attack at a home nearly 11 months ago. On January 30, 2022, deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office reported they were called to a home on Pierce Street NE for a fight.
FRIDLEY, MN
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences 2 Of 4 People Charged Following Burnett County Drug Bust

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) – The Court has sentenced Jacqueline Duncan and Christopher Merrill, 2 of the 4 people charged that were criminally following a drug bust in Burnett County in September 2022 during which St. Croix Tribal K-9 assisted with locating controlled substances. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only...
Bring Me The News

22-year-old victim identified in north Minneapolis fatal crash

A 22-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a north Minneapolis two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Josiah Robert Oakley, of Minneapolis, died from multiple blunt force injuries. According to an autopsy, he was pronounced dead at the scene of 42nd Avenue N. and Lyndale Avenue N. at 12:40 a.m..
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment

At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
SHAKOPEE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, Nov. 28-Dec. 5

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 28-Dec. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 29:...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?

Police in Forest Lake said they stumbled upon multiple tires dumped on a dirt road and are now looking for those responsible. Police believe the tires were dumped from a moving vehicle, and were found Tuesday strewn over the 18000 block of Forest Road N., south on Forest Road to 180th Street and west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue N.
FOREST LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man fatally shot woman during argument over marijuana

A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a woman during an argument over marijuana. Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram was was charged with second degree murder on Friday, following the shooting at an apartment on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood, which was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wcmpradio.com

Pine City School District Investigate Threat Against High School

The Pine City School District says there's no active danger for students and staff after investigating a threat made against the district. According to the district, the threat was made on social media against the high school Monday night. No information about the content of the threat is available at...
PINE CITY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

