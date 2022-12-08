Read full article on original website
"Best Night's Sleep Ever!" This Real Down Comforter With 6,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now on Sale for Just $115!
A fluffy comforter is a must for keeping you warm in bed at night but, unfortunately, they don't last forever. Comforters can pancake out on you over time and shift around, leaving you with spots that are flat (and chilly). Sound like a familiar conundrum? There's a sale happening at Amazon that you definitely don't want to miss.
Mega-Hot Dyson Deals: Hair Tools Under $500 at Gilt
Let's get one thing straight: Your hair is gorgeous, just the way it is. But there's nothing wrong with wanting to elevate your style, and the holiday season and New Year mark a pair of picture-perfect excuses to make that happen.
The $11 Amazon Gadget That Creates Space for Your Dish Sponge Out of Thin Air
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve been washing load after load of dishes after this past week of Thanksgiving meals — or you’re just generally responsible for this chore in your household — you know that you need all the sink space you can get. There’s almost nothing worse than having to dig through a heap of dirty plates in order to find the sponge or its holder that’s suctioned to the inside of the basin. Because we know what a bother this task can be, here at Kitchn, we like to share our favorite products that make the process a bit less arduous, whether that’s a brush just for your cutlery or a hands-free soap dispenser. This time around, we found something that’ll free up space in your sink and keep your sponge within easy reach. And, you don’t have to sacrifice precious counter space to include it! The LONIN sponge holder is going to be the next game-changer in your kitchen.
These are the best mattress toppers, so you can sleep like royalty
Investing in one of the best mattress toppers will ensure you enjoy better sleep night after night. You won't have to spend a fortune either with tried and tested picks from Lucid, Nolah, and many more
21 Best Soy Candles for a Cozy, Nontoxic Night In
Candles are a terrific way to give any space a warm, cozy feel. Plus, you have a virtually endless array of scents to choose from, so you can pick a fragrance that sets the mood you’re seeking. But if you prefer natural, eco-friendly ingredients, candles made from soy wax are a great choice.
I’m a makeup artist – the basic eyeshadow mistakes that make you look older and highlight wrinkles
EYESHADOW can complete transform your look. But it turns out there are a few major mistakes that can make you look years old and draw even more attention to fine lines and wrinkles. Makeup artist Pauline Briscoe, who is a member of SmileDirectClub’s Confidence Council, which aims to boost the...
Should You Store Glasses Up Or Down In Your Cabinet?
For many of us, our organizational habits were most likely developed from watching our mothers and grandmothers. We looked on as these matriarchs carefully curated kitchens and china cabinets. For many of us, stemmed crystal sparkled under the dimmed light of a breakfront while a collection of coffee mugs were stacked gingerly on top of each other in a shuttered cabinet. However, as you’ve organized your own home, have you ever wondered if what mama did really was the right way? We asked an expert to weigh in on the age-old question: When it comes to storing glassware, should you be team up or down?
Dry Skin? These 15 Mega-Moisturizing Products Are Still on Sale
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change. If you're kicking yourself with regret over not taking full advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, we promise there are still […]
Versed’s Game-Changing Retinol Body Lotion Gets Rid of Your Dark Spots, Bumps & Dry Skin—& It’s on Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know how important retinol is for your face. Nothing — aside from sunscreen — has a bigger impact on your skin. So, if it’s so game-changing, why do we only use it on our face? That’s where Versed’s Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion comes in. The affordable clean beauty brand has taken the technology we love so much for our face and added it to a body lotion, so you no longer have to ignore 97 percent of your...
Your Pillows May Be Nasty Beneath the Pillowcase — Here's How to Wash Your Pillows
When it comes to self care, your bedding has a lot to do with it. Of course, you want a comfy night's sleep, on a mattress that's not too firm or soft. Washing your pillowcase and sheets regularly is a must to help keep your skin clear. But what about your pillows? It may not be the first thing you think of especially if you use pillowcases. Because of this, your pillows may be dirtier than you realize — and it can be important to learn how to properly clean pillows.
7 Simple Ways to Keep Your Home Free of Pet Hair
Free yourself from fur-covered floors, furniture, and clothing.
Best slippers for men
Be it starting a fresh new day or winding down after a hard one, slippers are the ideal house necessity for comfort and relaxation. And we've covered the best slippers for men.
Best Backpacking Gear Deals From the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale
This is a sponsored post brought to you by REI. Head over to REI.com between 12/9/22 and 12/19/22 to take advantage of the annual REI Holiday Warm Up Sale. Who says you can’t hit the trails just because it’s 20 degrees and snowy out? With the right clothing and equipment, every season is hiking season! Save up to 30% on four-season clothing layers and backpacking gear between December 9 and December 19 during the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale. We sifted through the catalog to find the best deals so you don’t have to. Here are some of our favorites.
From Weighted Blankets to Massage Guns, These Are the Best Gifts You Can Give for Under $50
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Gift-giving doesn’t have to be costly — after all, it’s the thought that counts right? But when you’re looking for a great gift to give, you don’t want to be too cheap either. Fortunately, there are a number of great gift ideas under $50, that all appear pricier than they actually are. All of these gifts on our list let you deliver something useful, personal or fun without breaking the bank (note: prices were accurate at time of this...
Peace Out’s Viral Acne Dots Now Come in a Makeup-Friendly Version That No One Will Notice – Here’s How
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to starting our days, there’s one last thing we want to see: a massive zit. Unfortunately, we can never truly escape them no matter how well we cleanse our skin. While picking and popping them may occasionally work, chances are you’ll be left with an acne scar to deal with instead. Although they eventually disappear over time, sometimes we need a quicker solution. Luckily, we’ve found a hack that will save you when those pimples appear at...
16 Parents Who Made Small, Innocent Decisions That Turned Into Hilarious Mistakes
Honestly, these parents made my 2022 a bit brighter.
Baby Bunting Bags Perfect For Chilly Weather
Baby bunting bags are what every parent needs during the cold months of the year so you can easily tuck the baby in and stick them in the stroller. Now, you can easily go out to run errands or for some exercise with your little one without worrying whether or not they’re warm enough. The best bunting bags are fleece-lined (which most of our list has!), so they’re big on cozy comfort. Plus, these make great baby shower gifts because every parent can easily use a bunting bag. Even if they aren’t frequently using a stroller (we won’t judge; we don’t know your life), they can easily use a bunting bag to wrap up the baby at home.
How Many Clothes Should We Own, Exactly?
“Buy less and buy better” has become a common refrain in fashion’s sustainability movement. But how much should we actually be buying? If a new report is anything to go by, it’s likely a lot less than you think. Researchers from Berlin’s Hot Or Cool Institute found that we should only be purchasing five new garments a year in order to stay in line with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, if nothing else changes. That would mean shoppers in the U.K. alone would need to reduce their consumption by up to 80 percent in some cases.
Nail Wraps $5.99 Per Set Shipped ~ Over 100 Choices
Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. These Nail Wraps over at Jane are just $5.99 a set shipped. With over 100 choices, you’re sure to find the ones you love!. Nail polish wraps. Non toxic, 10 free and vegan. Peel,...
How to Clean a Velvet Couch
Velvet sofas are luxurious statement pieces in a home. They can elevate a room, adding a regal aura. However, they can quickly become the breeding ground for dirt and stains, instantly ruining the aesthetic. When you own such a sofa, it’s important to keep it clean. We’ll show you how...
