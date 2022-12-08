We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve been washing load after load of dishes after this past week of Thanksgiving meals — or you’re just generally responsible for this chore in your household — you know that you need all the sink space you can get. There’s almost nothing worse than having to dig through a heap of dirty plates in order to find the sponge or its holder that’s suctioned to the inside of the basin. Because we know what a bother this task can be, here at Kitchn, we like to share our favorite products that make the process a bit less arduous, whether that’s a brush just for your cutlery or a hands-free soap dispenser. This time around, we found something that’ll free up space in your sink and keep your sponge within easy reach. And, you don’t have to sacrifice precious counter space to include it! The LONIN sponge holder is going to be the next game-changer in your kitchen.

