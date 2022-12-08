ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Albany Herald

Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed

Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be dismissed, a recent court order shows. Snyder was previously indicted in January 2021 on two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect in connection to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, the court document said. The charges were punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.
MICHIGAN STATE
Albany Herald

AAA: Georgians hitting the roads for the holidays

ATLANTA — ’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates more than 3.5 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more away from home, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of almost 113,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE

