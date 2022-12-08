Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be dismissed, a recent court order shows. Snyder was previously indicted in January 2021 on two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect in connection to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, the court document said. The charges were punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.
Oregon governor calls death penalty 'immoral,' commutes sentences for all 17 inmates on death row
Outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to a news release Tuesday from her office. "Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon's moratorium on executions because the death penalty is...
AAA: Georgians hitting the roads for the holidays
ATLANTA — ’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates more than 3.5 million Georgians will journey 50 miles or more away from home, Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. That’s an increase of almost 113,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Georgia.
Storms with tornadoes rake Oklahoma and Texas -- injuring at least 7 -- as blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains
Severe storms including confirmed tornadoes have carved paths of destruction in Oklahoma and the Dallas-Fort Worth area Tuesday and injured at least seven people -- part of a larger storm system that threatens more damage in the South and blizzard conditions in states farther north. The giant winter storm system...
