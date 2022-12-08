ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement

Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case. In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate’s office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members

Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case. In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate’s office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The astonishing transformation of one local city continues. Almost 20 years ago Kannapolis was the site of one of the biggest manufacturing job losses in state history when Pillowtex shut down, but since that time, the city has reinvented itself by making bold moves like purchasing nearly 50 acres of downtown property in the hope that developers would take interest.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs. That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured after two vehicles overturned in a Huntersville crash on Sunday. Huntersville Fire responded to the crash on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road around 1 p.m. Two vehicles were overturned and four patients were entrapped. Cornelius Fire assisted in the rescue and...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to Tom Hunter Road sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call. Once at the scene, officers could not locate a patient, but learned a short time later...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

More sunshine Tuesday before the rain returns on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure to our north will hold on today, bringing more sunshine, but chillier afternoon readings that will only top out in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase and thicken, but it will stay dry tonight with chilly lows in the 30s. First Alert Weather Days...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte continues to rally around, fight for family of Shanquella Robinson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte showed up to a rally at Little Rock AME Zion Church on Saturday night to continue to fight for justice for Shanquella Robinson. This was the young woman who lost her life in Cabo, Mexico over a month ago. The latest update from Mexican authorities was that an arrest warrant was made for one of her friends on the trip.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Davidson College Police searching for missing student

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson College Campus Police are searching for a missing student, the school wrote on Facebook. Aedan Somers, a member of the class of 2023, was last seen Saturday evening, and the school is “concerned about him,” and would like him to contact someone from the college or his family.
WBTV

Sunshine returns after many cloudy, rainy days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas from the north today, bringing a much-needed boost of bright sunshine after a little morning fog burns off. Today and Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, finally!. First Alert Weather Days: Rain Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Weekend: Looks dry, but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Plant sale Wednesday in Salisbury to benefit school greenhouse program

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special plant sale will take place this Wednesday at Henderson Independent High School in Salisbury. Proceeds will benefits the school greenhouse program. “We have been opening up the greenhouse during class for holiday shopping and for students to truly experience the retail, entrepreneurial side of...
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy