FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area.
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case. In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate's office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members
Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work.
WBTV
Filling the open superintendent position at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Filling the open superintendent position at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
WBTV
South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The astonishing transformation of one local city continues. Almost 20 years ago Kannapolis was the site of one of the biggest manufacturing job losses in state history when Pillowtex shut down, but since that time, the city has reinvented itself by making bold moves like purchasing nearly 50 acres of downtown property in the hope that developers would take interest.
WBTV
Rutherford Co. men arrested after Bessemer City juvenile’s fatal overdose
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men from Rutherford County were arrested after a juvenile in Bessemer City died Sept. 26 from a probable drug overdose, Gaston County Police announced. Officers were called to a home off Kiser Road around 6:45 a.m. for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they...
WBTV
Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs. That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop...
WBTV
Salisbury Police continues social justice, racial equity work thanks to Duke Energy Grant
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury announced in a press release that the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) has been awarded an additional $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of its $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina. “Receiving the Duke...
WBTV
Homicide investigation begins following man’s death in N. Tryon St. incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Meckleknburg-Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s death Monday morning. According to the CMPD, officers found a man with serious injuries on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. The victim later died Monday morning at the hospital...
WBTV
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
WBTV
3 injured after two cars overturn in Huntersville crash
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured after two vehicles overturned in a Huntersville crash on Sunday. Huntersville Fire responded to the crash on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road around 1 p.m. Two vehicles were overturned and four patients were entrapped. Cornelius Fire assisted in the rescue and...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to Tom Hunter Road sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call. Once at the scene, officers could not locate a patient, but learned a short time later...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring drier, colder air for the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Rain likely, heavy at times. Friday - Weekend: Cold and dry. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as...
WBTV
Alexander Central High School broken into, police searching for suspects
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Taylorsville Police Department is searching for two men they say broke into Alexander Central High School. Security camera footage showed the men at the school around 6:13 p.m. Sunday. According to police, multiple items were stolen. The two are wanted for breaking and entering. Anyone...
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
WBTV
More sunshine Tuesday before the rain returns on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure to our north will hold on today, bringing more sunshine, but chillier afternoon readings that will only top out in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase and thicken, but it will stay dry tonight with chilly lows in the 30s. First Alert Weather Days...
WBTV
Charlotte continues to rally around, fight for family of Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte showed up to a rally at Little Rock AME Zion Church on Saturday night to continue to fight for justice for Shanquella Robinson. This was the young woman who lost her life in Cabo, Mexico over a month ago. The latest update from Mexican authorities was that an arrest warrant was made for one of her friends on the trip.
WBTV
Davidson College Police searching for missing student
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson College Campus Police are searching for a missing student, the school wrote on Facebook. Aedan Somers, a member of the class of 2023, was last seen Saturday evening, and the school is “concerned about him,” and would like him to contact someone from the college or his family.
WBTV
Sunshine returns after many cloudy, rainy days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas from the north today, bringing a much-needed boost of bright sunshine after a little morning fog burns off. Today and Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, finally!. First Alert Weather Days: Rain Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Weekend: Looks dry, but...
WBTV
Plant sale Wednesday in Salisbury to benefit school greenhouse program
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special plant sale will take place this Wednesday at Henderson Independent High School in Salisbury. Proceeds will benefits the school greenhouse program. “We have been opening up the greenhouse during class for holiday shopping and for students to truly experience the retail, entrepreneurial side of...
