A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other records
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron Bowl
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jalen Hurts Sets NFL Record And Helps Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot
The Phildelphia Eagles have had quite the season leading up to their Sunday showdown against the New York Giants. After a 48-22 victory against the Giants, the Eagles improved to 12-1 and have officilly clinched a playoff spot. Without a doubt, one of the biggest contributors to the team's success...
Cowboys Beat Texans But Dak Prescott Gets Blasted on Twitter
The Dallas Cowboys drove the length of the field and scored a touchdown in the final minutes to squeak out a 27-23 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The win was not a pretty win for the Cowboys but even uglier were the comments that came pouring in about quarterback Dak Prescott on Twitter after the win.
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
Poll: Besides Mac, who is the most important Pats player?
For the New England Patriots, it should really be all about the future, and not the final five games of the 2022 NFL season. Sure, the Patriots still control their own playoff destiny heading into tonight's Monday night contest at Arizona. Thanks to a couple fortunate bounces over the weekend, a Patriots' win tonight propels them to the 7th seed in the AFC (New England owns the tiebreaker vs. NYJ and has a better conference record than the Chargers (Pats: 5-3, LAC: 5-4)).
A New York Giants’ Coach is Under Fire, But Here’s Why Blaming Him is Wrong
As the calendar hit the month of December, a heavy dose of reality was hitting the New York Giants. Once the darlings of the National Football League, the Giants have turned back into a metaphorical pumpkin in the back half of the season. Yes, New York still clings to a playoff spot, but the team is 1-4-1 in its last six games. The offense has been pedestrian throughout the season, but the difference between the first seven games and the most recent six, has been the play of the battered-and-bruised defense.
Miller's 24 points lifts No. 4 Alabama past Memphis, 91-88
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama didn’t let Memphis ruin the team’s good mood again. Brandon Miller scored 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 91-88 win over the Tigers on Tuesday night. Miller hit a 3-pointer and then dunked after rebounding his own miss on the next possession in the final two minutes for the Crimson Tide (9-1), sporting the program’s highest ranking in 15 years. Most of that nine-point cushion evaporated over the last 70 seconds.
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA Champion, Longtime Coach, Dies at 79
Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
