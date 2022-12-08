ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
K99

Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt

Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
WARD, CO
K99

Sleep Under the Stars in this Amazing Colorado Bubble Dome Airbnb

More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and are instead opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Amazing Colorado Bubble Dome Airbnb. This...
COLORADO STATE
K99

If We Had to Leave Colorado We Definitely Would Not Move To…

Have you ever been faced with the prospect of having to leave Colorado? Where would you go? Is there a state you absolutely wouldn't even consider moving to?. I asked on Facebook, "You have to move out of Colorado, but you can pick one state to avoid being relocated to... Where are you NOT moving to, and why?" Here's what you had to say.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Sad Shopping News: Fort Collins to Say ‘Goodbye’ to Macy’s at Foothills

There will be one less shop at Foothills and zero department stores in Fort Collins, at all, once the Macy's leaves in early 2023. Back in the day, at Foothills Fashion Mall, folks did a lot of shopping at Foley's, which was May D&F before that; Foley's got bought out by Macy's about 17 years ago. Many are saying that it comes as no surprise that the chain is pulling out of the Choice City.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Watch: You Might Never Use A Public Restroom In Colorado Again

I'm sure we're all thankful for public toilets, but we'd probably rather not see or know what happens when you flush one. We've always known that public restrooms were prime breeding grounds for bacteria, germs, and pathogens. But, guess what? When you gotta go, you gotta go - so you do what you have to do and try not to think about the filthy environment you are in.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Did You Know There is a Hidden Speakeasy in Greeley?

Are you looking for an exclusive place to grab a 1920's style cocktail in Greeley? Of course, you are. That's totally why you are here. Let us tell you about one speakeasy that you will love. Greeley's Kress Cinema and Lounge at 817 8th Avenue has the cocktails you want....
GREELEY, CO
K99

Wow: Storm Bringing Colorado’s First Blizzard Warning Since March of 2019

Though the Fort Collins area will see only a trace of snow up to 3 inches, not too far east of the Choice City will be included in this blizzard warning. On December 13, 2021, the high temperature for Fort Collins was 65°. This year will look much different, with this major storm system pushing through the area. The northeastern part of Colorado is going to get the worst of it.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?

Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
COLORADO STATE
K99

25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
COLORADO STATE
K99

7 Colorado Hotels You’ll Want to Check Out in 2023

Colorado has thousands and thousands of places to stay. How about a list of seven of them that you should have on your list as we head into a new year?. Colorado hotels range in variety from very fancy, to very cheap. It all depends on how much you want to spend, or maybe how much adventure you'd like to insert into your travel plans. Visit Colorado has seven that you may want to keep handy.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins

The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making

People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
WINDSOR, CO
K99

Celebrity Sighting: William H. Macy Out Shopping in Colorado

Many celebrities have made Colorado their second home, using secluded and sprawling acreage to escape the hustle and bustle of places like Hollywood and NYC. Famous actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Goldie Hawn, and Kevin Costner all own properties in the Centennial State and have been seen by fans while out and about over the years.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Dome Cabin In the Forest Is Perfect Colorado Winter Getaway

If you are interested in a winter wonderland getaway, this unique Colorado dome cabin may be calling out your name. This Hygge Dome is located in the forest of Blue River just five minutes from Breckenridge. In reality, this unique cabin makes a great Colorado getaway regardless of the season. It just so happens that it is especially beautiful in the winter.
COLORADO STATE
K99

This $2.3 Million Home in Johnstown has its Own Little Vineyard

This home in Johnstown is totally giving me Italy vibes. From the exterior of the home to the inside, and then to the vineyard. This home exudes "La Dolce Vita" for sure. The home located at 4444 Thompson Parkway has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and almost 8,000 square feet of living space. You have got to see this home that is listed on Realtor for $2.3 million.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
K99

12 Strange Things You See on the Side of the Road in Colorado

Road trips in Colorado mean a chance to check out some of our state's strange roadside attractions. Today we will be making 12 stops. Colorado is home to all kinds of interesting oddities like Bishop Castle, the largest fork sculpture in America, an 18-ton hotdog, a UFO watchtower, and even a statue of a headless chicken.
COLORADO STATE
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy