MaxPreps
High school basketball: Duke signee Jared McCain guides No. 5 Centennial past No. 9 Bishop Gorman 72-53 at Hoophall West
Loyola Marymount pledge Aaron McBride chipped in 15 points and 11 rebounds while junior Eric Freeny had 13 points and 12 rebounds. After a back-and-forth first quarter saw six lead changes and four ties, the second quarter was the difference as the Huskies outscored Bishop Gorman 16-4 to extend their 16-13 first quarter lead.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 4 Bishop Gorman, No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna clash in GEICO State Champions Bowl Series
As the high school football season wraps up in several states this weekend, a MaxPreps Top 25 battle between No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) is featured on the ESPN as part of the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Saturday. Bishop Gorman (13-1)...
lvsportsbiz.com
Selling Sports In Vegas: UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Roll Out Four-Ticket Deal Complete With Chicken Fingers To Lure Fans To Watch Unbeaten Hoopsters at Thomas & Mack Saturday
Happy Holidays. It’s the season for joy and the season to promote sports events. Let’s take a look at the Las Vegas scene on Dec. 12. With the Raiders finding new creative ways to lose heartbreaking games and the Golden Knights coping with injuries after a red-hot start, the UNLV basketball team has roared out to a 10-0 record and has a four-ticket $52 deal for its next game on Saturday against the San Francisco Dons at T-Mobile Arena.
nevadabusiness.com
Prime Rib Is Back for Christmas Day at Jacksons!
For one day only, and for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, prime rib is back at Jackson’s Bar & Grill! Come and join us on Christmas Day for an amazing meal with no stress… we cook and clean so you can enjoy!. “We’re pleased to offer...
NWS: Winter storm warning issued for Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon
A winter storm warning has been issued by NWS for the Spring Mountain area, near Sheep Range, and Red Rock Canyon on Saturday afternoon.
srhslariat.com
Lee Canyon Ski Resort
Snow in Las Vegas is a rare thing to experience, but taking a forty-five minute drive to Lee Canyon this season and a person can find themselves in a winter wonderland. The Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort, more commonly known as Lee Canyon Resort, is in the Spring Mountains on Mount Charleston and is 8,510 feet above sea level which is a great place to getaway from the city.
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder says he is innocent
A rapper convicted of double murder alleges he was wrongfully convicted and is fighting for a new trial.
Henderson might buy Fiesta Casino site for $32 million
Henderson City Council is set to make a decision on whether or not to buy the land where the now-closed Fiesta Casino and Hotel.
Vegas drivers and owner of care repair shop react to rainfall in the valley
It was a wet Sunday in Las Vegas with rain hitting various parts of the valley, leaving roads slick. RTC reported more than 20 crashes since the rain started in the morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-12/11/22
A significant winter weather system is heading our way and will arrive in Las Vegas by noon Sunday. This system is a triple threat bringing mountain snow, valley rain and gusty winds. The timeline on this storm. Expect rain to begin around noon and push east throughout the afternoon. Wind...
Nevada teachers union calls out CCSD lax grading, student behavior, and excessive workload
(The Center Square) – A Nevada teacher’s union criticized the Clark County School District’s lax grading system, “restorative justice” policies, and excessive teacher workload during a school board meeting Thursday. National Education Association of Southern Nevada President Vicki Kreidel presented the remarks as part of...
luxury-houses.net
Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a mountain lion was captured in the northwest valley. According to police, at approximately 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a report of a mountain lion seen near the 7500 block of Cliff Peaks Street. Police said the mountain...
8newsnow.com
AirPods, giant gummy worms, a new kitten: Henderson charter school grants holiday wishes to students, staff
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson charter school has made a new holiday tradition of giving its students and staff the presents and wishes they ask for. Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon began “winter wishes” last year, a program where school officials grant the wishes that students and staff submitted to them. Principal Lisa Satory said a mix of school fundraisers and community donors gave this giving program a second life this year.
bestoflasvegas.com
pvtimes.com
Pahrump philanthropist and businessmen Ron Frazier dies
The CEO and one of the founders of the nonprofit reflects on two decades of serving the community ahead of the agency’s 20th anniversary. Officials at Death Valley National Park have announced the reopening of Cottonwood and Marble Canyon roads late last month. By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times.
Over 500 flights delayed at Harry Reid Airport due to weather
Harry Reid International Airport is seeing delays averaging 86 minutes due to low ceilings, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Two kids killed in NLV crash; Impairment suspected
Two young children were killed, and two women were seriously hurt after a crash in North Las Vegas Sunday night. It happened just after 9pm near Lone Mountain and Clayton. Speed and impairment are thought t be the main factors in the crash.
bestoflasvegas.com
Organized crime suspects allegedly steal thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from Utah gas stations
A Las Vegas man has been arrested following the theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from Utah gas stations in what police believe was committed as an organized crime.
