Beatty, NV

lvsportsbiz.com

Selling Sports In Vegas: UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Roll Out Four-Ticket Deal Complete With Chicken Fingers To Lure Fans To Watch Unbeaten Hoopsters at Thomas & Mack Saturday

Happy Holidays. It’s the season for joy and the season to promote sports events. Let’s take a look at the Las Vegas scene on Dec. 12. With the Raiders finding new creative ways to lose heartbreaking games and the Golden Knights coping with injuries after a red-hot start, the UNLV basketball team has roared out to a 10-0 record and has a four-ticket $52 deal for its next game on Saturday against the San Francisco Dons at T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Prime Rib Is Back for Christmas Day at Jacksons!

For one day only, and for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, prime rib is back at Jackson’s Bar & Grill! Come and join us on Christmas Day for an amazing meal with no stress… we cook and clean so you can enjoy!. “We’re pleased to offer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
srhslariat.com

Lee Canyon Ski Resort

Snow in Las Vegas is a rare thing to experience, but taking a forty-five minute drive to Lee Canyon this season and a person can find themselves in a winter wonderland. The Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort, more commonly known as Lee Canyon Resort, is in the Spring Mountains on Mount Charleston and is 8,510 feet above sea level which is a great place to getaway from the city.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-12/11/22

A significant winter weather system is heading our way and will arrive in Las Vegas by noon Sunday. This system is a triple threat bringing mountain snow, valley rain and gusty winds. The timeline on this storm. Expect rain to begin around noon and push east throughout the afternoon. Wind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

AirPods, giant gummy worms, a new kitten: Henderson charter school grants holiday wishes to students, staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson charter school has made a new holiday tradition of giving its students and staff the presents and wishes they ask for. Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon began “winter wishes” last year, a program where school officials grant the wishes that students and staff submitted to them. Principal Lisa Satory said a mix of school fundraisers and community donors gave this giving program a second life this year.
HENDERSON, NV
bestoflasvegas.com

Adam S. Kutner Accident & Injury Attorneys have hundreds of millions in settlements

The law firm of Adam S. Kutner Accident & Injury Attorneys is working tirelessly for the Las Vegas and Henderson communities to bring comprehensive and compassionate dedication to those who have been subject to accidents and injuries. The firm operates with a singular goal: to get its clients fair and just compensation. It is ready to take on accident cases other firms ignore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump philanthropist and businessmen Ron Frazier dies

The CEO and one of the founders of the nonprofit reflects on two decades of serving the community ahead of the agency’s 20th anniversary. Officials at Death Valley National Park have announced the reopening of Cottonwood and Marble Canyon roads late last month. By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times.
PAHRUMP, NV

