Happy Holidays. It’s the season for joy and the season to promote sports events. Let’s take a look at the Las Vegas scene on Dec. 12. With the Raiders finding new creative ways to lose heartbreaking games and the Golden Knights coping with injuries after a red-hot start, the UNLV basketball team has roared out to a 10-0 record and has a four-ticket $52 deal for its next game on Saturday against the San Francisco Dons at T-Mobile Arena.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO