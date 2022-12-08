Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Give Precious A Shot At Giving You Some Unconditional Love
When you make the conscious decision to adopt a dog from an animal shelter, you are making a life-long commitment. A life-long commitment that will be filled with joy, fun, exercise and lots and lots of unconditional happiness and love. There is one sweet Australian Cattle dog / Corgi mix...
Goudarzi & Young law firm to give away hams in Longview, Gilmer ahead of Christmas
LONGVIEW, Texas — A local law firm is doubling-down on the generosity this holiday season. Not only did Goudarzi & Young give away turkeys for Thanksgiving, they are also giving out hams ahead of Christmas. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m.,...
You Could Win Taylor Swift Concert Tickets in Marshall, TX on Friday
This has to be one of the best ideas I’ve seen all year long! Our friends at Piney Park in Marshall, Texas put on one of the most amazing Trail of Lights attractions for all of East Texas and now they are enticing more people to come out and visit them as they will be giving away some of the hottest concert tickets... Taylor Swift!
KLTV
East Texas cowboy church event pairs barbecue and Christmas donations
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas cowboy church is doing its part to ensure needy families do not have to go without during this holiday season, and even feeding those who help out. Cornbread, beans and Christmas toys: the Sit ‘em Down Cowboy Church of Big Sandy is...
Longview, Texas Police Create Big Smiles With Blue Santa Program
There is no doubt about it, we have some amazing law enforcement officers here in East Texas that truly go above and beyond the call of duty to take care of our friends and neighbors. Recently the Longview, Texas Police Department pushed forward with another year of their Blue Santa program.
Winnsboro, Texas has a Cute Cabin Available for a Weekend Staycation
There is a lot to be stressed about nowadays, work, bad drivers, meeting goals or just life in general. How we handle that stress makes all the difference in being able to accomplish our goals or having patience with others around us. Being able to take a vacation is one way for many to help destress their life. The thing about taking a vacation is you don't always have to travel to an exotic locale to enjoy some time away. A vacation spot could be in your metaphorical backyard like this cute a-frame cabin in Winnsboro, Texas.
Tyler hosts ‘Christmas at the Park’ children’s event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler hosted their 18th annual Christmas at the Park event on Friday, Dec. 9. It’s held on the second Friday in December every year at the Children’s Park of Tyler. It’s a time for families to come together at the Children’s Park to celebrate the true meaning of […]
Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
Community rallies behind employees after fiery loss of Emory restaurant
EMORY, Texas — A beloved family-owned diner in Emory, Sidekick's Restaurant, caught fire last Friday during their dinner rush hour. "It was just very chaotic the whole night," said Kalli Gaddis, a waitress at the restaurant. After battling the flames and rains over the weekend, the building still stands...
Relieve The Holiday Stress With A Massage From Hand And Stone Massage And Facial Spa
It is the most wonderful and joyous time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful time of the year too. Stress from shopping, cooking and family visiting can weigh upon and stress out just about anyone. Don't let the stress build-up, relax some and relieve that stress through a massage or facial from Hand And Stone Massage And Facial Spa in Tyler.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
Two Rolls and a Tea Story at Chicken Express in Kilgore, Texas
I came across this story as I was scrolling through social media like so many of us do, but it hit home quickly as it took place in Kilgore, Texas. The information was relayed by Jesse Shico about his experience recently about something that happened while he was grabbing some dinner at Chicken Express. This story will make you realize how fortunate you are and a reminder for all of us to look out for our fellow East Texans.
KLTV
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Rose City Farmers Market
Rose City Farmers Market vendors donned Christmas hats and other festive attire for the Saturday market at ETX Brewing Co. The event offered fresh produce and other items such as herbs, wood-oven breads, pastries, granola, jams, pickles, cheese, artisans and more for Christmas shoppers. The event is a family and...
Give Remi The Ultimate Christmas Present – A Loving Home To Call Her Own
Receiving the gift of a fur-ever home is the dream for any dog living in a shelter and receiving that gift at Christmas time would be extra special to the many dogs in East Texas shelters. It is a life-long commitment that takes dedication on your part when you become a 'pet parent'!
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
KLTV
Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line. The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
Longview Dream Center’s life building programs
This is sponsored content. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Shonna Barlow, executive Director for Longview Dream Center, joined East Texas Live to share how they help those in need. Longview Dream Center’s main goal is to help anyone that is in need. They provide free food and clothing for those who need it with no requirements […]
Beloved East Texas family-owned restaurant burns down, fundraiser set up for employees who lost their jobs
EMORY, Texas — A beloved East Texas family-owned and operated restaurant burned down Friday evening after a fire started in the attic. Sidekick's, located along Highway 19 in Emory, has been serving its community for around 12 to 13 years. Danielle Patton, a manager at the restaurant and granddaughter...
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0