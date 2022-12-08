ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Give Precious A Shot At Giving You Some Unconditional Love

When you make the conscious decision to adopt a dog from an animal shelter, you are making a life-long commitment. A life-long commitment that will be filled with joy, fun, exercise and lots and lots of unconditional happiness and love. There is one sweet Australian Cattle dog / Corgi mix...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Winnsboro, Texas has a Cute Cabin Available for a Weekend Staycation

There is a lot to be stressed about nowadays, work, bad drivers, meeting goals or just life in general. How we handle that stress makes all the difference in being able to accomplish our goals or having patience with others around us. Being able to take a vacation is one way for many to help destress their life. The thing about taking a vacation is you don't always have to travel to an exotic locale to enjoy some time away. A vacation spot could be in your metaphorical backyard like this cute a-frame cabin in Winnsboro, Texas.
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler hosts ‘Christmas at the Park’ children’s event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler hosted their 18th annual Christmas at the Park event on Friday, Dec. 9. It’s held on the second Friday in December every year at the Children’s Park of Tyler. It’s a time for families to come together at the Children’s Park to celebrate the true meaning of […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store

Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Two Rolls and a Tea Story at Chicken Express in Kilgore, Texas

I came across this story as I was scrolling through social media like so many of us do, but it hit home quickly as it took place in Kilgore, Texas. The information was relayed by Jesse Shico about his experience recently about something that happened while he was grabbing some dinner at Chicken Express. This story will make you realize how fortunate you are and a reminder for all of us to look out for our fellow East Texans.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
EMORY, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Rose City Farmers Market

Rose City Farmers Market vendors donned Christmas hats and other festive attire for the Saturday market at ETX Brewing Co. The event offered fresh produce and other items such as herbs, wood-oven breads, pastries, granola, jams, pickles, cheese, artisans and more for Christmas shoppers. The event is a family and...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line. The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Dream Center’s life building programs

This is sponsored content. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Shonna Barlow, executive Director for Longview Dream Center, joined East Texas Live to share how they help those in need. Longview Dream Center’s main goal is to help anyone that is in need. They provide free food and clothing for those who need it with no requirements […]
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy