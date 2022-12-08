Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville leaders help spread Christmas cheer at Family Scholar House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization that provides living space, child care and other assistance for hundreds of families in need received Christmas gifts Tuesday from Louisville leaders. Each year, children at the Family Scholar House make a Christmas wish list, and some of those wishes came true after...
wdrb.com
Santa makes it snow to celebrate Jude's Jingle Tree
Help decorate Jude's Jingle Tree and make a donation to Louisville's Home of the Innocents. WDRB will match the first $5,000 given to help the children served by the Home of the Innocents. The deadline for ornaments is Dec. 28, but you can donate anytime.
wdrb.com
Hundreds of U of L seniors to graduate in December ceremony in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will host its December 2022 graduation at 7 p.m. Friday at the KFC Yum! Center. Of the 2,300 students earning degrees, about 900 said they'll take part in the commencement ceremony. U of L's Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez will preside at...
wdrb.com
Performers in The Brown-Forman Nutcracker will dance their way into your heart
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The holiday tradition of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker continues this weekend. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some performers as they prepare for more shows at the Kentucky Center. Louisville Ballet’s popular classic, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker runs December 9th through the 23rd at the Kentucky Center. The production...
wdrb.com
South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
Experience Christmas Magic at these Quaint Kentucky Towns this Holiday Season
Kentucky is famous for barbeque, bourbon, and bluegrass music, but what about towns to visit while on holiday break? Here are some top recommendations if you're looking to enjoy what country music group Alabama would call a "Christmas in Dixie." Bardstown, Kentucky. Bardstown is an iconic city that turns into...
wdrb.com
Bullitt Central High School feeds 300 people in its first farm to table scholarship dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School fed 300 people in its first Farm to Table Scholarship Dinner. WDRB News got a tour of the agriculture department during the start of the school year to see where the students were learning to grow the vegetables and raise the protein.
WLKY.com
Last escaped bull captured near Cherokee Park has new home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may remember the last lone bull being caught just a few weeks ago after a herd of cattle got loose in Cherokee Park. The red bull is now named Seth and he is slowly settling into his new home at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Louisville, a place for abused, abandoned, and neglected animals.
wdrb.com
3 people honored with Louisville award for efforts in sustainability
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability. Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
wdrb.com
The Real Young Prodigys accepts $500,000 award on national TV on behalf of Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won a huge award on national television Monday. Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known. The...
wdrb.com
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
wdrb.com
Real Young Prodigys to be featured on Tamron Hall Show on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday. The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community...
wdrb.com
How to donate to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is asking for help to spread holiday cheer to families in need in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear has launched the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to help ensure children in areas impacted by the devastating flooding in July have a Christmas to remember.
wdrb.com
JCPS holds donation event to help Louisville families in need
The "Take What You Can Tote" event allows attendees to come and take as much as they can carry to their cars. The school district's clothing assistance program has a warehouse full of clothes, shoes, accessories, toys and make up.
wdrb.com
Almost 6,000 wreaths delivered to Zachary Taylor National Cemetery to honor those who served
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A delivery of 5,940 wreaths was dropped off to Zachary Taylor National Cemetery on Tuesday from Wreaths Across America. More than 100 volunteers showed up to help unload the 660 boxes. Each box weighed about 40 pounds and contained nine wreaths. "Wreaths Across America serves three...
WLKY.com
Santa touring Louisville in Christmas Caravan: When he's visiting your street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Louisville, Santa is making his way through the Metro this weekend. As an extension of Light Up Louisville, on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Santa will be riding throughout Louisville. During his trot through the city, Santa will be stopping...
Wave 3
Bicyclist injured in November accident dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
wdrb.com
Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closes after 10 months in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown. Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities. Owners...
wdrb.com
Louisville hotel owners want to raise room tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The owners of Louisville’s larger hotels have a plan to reinvigorate their business after the pandemic — by charging guests additional taxes on their stays. Under a proposal moving through Metro Council, hotels with 51 or more rooms in Jefferson County will begin...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a 'Dixie Highway' in Louisville?.
