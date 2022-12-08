ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville leaders help spread Christmas cheer at Family Scholar House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization that provides living space, child care and other assistance for hundreds of families in need received Christmas gifts Tuesday from Louisville leaders. Each year, children at the Family Scholar House make a Christmas wish list, and some of those wishes came true after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Santa makes it snow to celebrate Jude's Jingle Tree

Help decorate Jude's Jingle Tree and make a donation to Louisville's Home of the Innocents. WDRB will match the first $5,000 given to help the children served by the Home of the Innocents. The deadline for ornaments is Dec. 28, but you can donate anytime.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Performers in The Brown-Forman Nutcracker will dance their way into your heart

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The holiday tradition of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker continues this weekend. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some performers as they prepare for more shows at the Kentucky Center. Louisville Ballet’s popular classic, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker runs December 9th through the 23rd at the Kentucky Center. The production...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

South Central Neighborhood Place to close for renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South Central Neighborhood Place on Hazelwood Avenue will temporarily close for several months of renovations starting Dec. 19. South Central is one of eight Neighborhood Place sites across Jefferson County and one of the largest volume Neighborhood Place sites. It serves around 30,000 residents each year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Last escaped bull captured near Cherokee Park has new home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may remember the last lone bull being caught just a few weeks ago after a herd of cattle got loose in Cherokee Park. The red bull is now named Seth and he is slowly settling into his new home at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Louisville, a place for abused, abandoned, and neglected animals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 people honored with Louisville award for efforts in sustainability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville honored three people Monday morning for their efforts in sustainability. Russ Barnett, Margaret Carreiro and David Wicks received the Joan Riehm Environmental Leadership Award, which honors the memory of former Deputy Mayor Joan Riehm, a lifelong advocate of making the city more green.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Real Young Prodigys to be featured on Tamron Hall Show on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville music group will be featured on national television on Monday. The Real Young Prodigys will appear on Tamron Hall Show. The youth group uses hip hop to raise awareness about social justice. They focus on topics like violence, hair discrimination and making the community...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

How to donate to the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear is asking for help to spread holiday cheer to families in need in Eastern Kentucky. Beshear has launched the Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to help ensure children in areas impacted by the devastating flooding in July have a Christmas to remember.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bicyclist injured in November accident dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville hotel owners want to raise room tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The owners of Louisville’s larger hotels have a plan to reinvigorate their business after the pandemic — by charging guests additional taxes on their stays. Under a proposal moving through Metro Council, hotels with 51 or more rooms in Jefferson County will begin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
LOUISVILLE, KY

