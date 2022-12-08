ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Kaden Prather enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather is leaving the Mountaineers. The sophomore wide receiver announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. He is the second wide receiver to transfer from WVU this year, along with Reese Smith. I would...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Texas Aiming to Flip 2023 West Virginia Commit

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former Players Blast Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose players to the transfer portal – today, Jasir Cox and star wide receiver Kaden Prather – and former players are now speaking out against head coach Neal Brown. Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Gallagher: “I’m staying a Mountaineer”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Rodney Gallagher, the top-rated recruit in West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class, put an end to any speculation that his commitment could be flipped Sunday morning. “I’m staying a Mountaineer and locked in with the program,” Gallagher said in a tweet that showed him in a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State

Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Two Future Mountaineers Crowned State Champions

Two members of West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class were involved in state championship games over the weekend, and both players emerged from the contests as State Champions, culminating two illustrious high school careers. Down in North Carolina, Denver (NC) East Lincoln finished their season 16-0 thanks in large part to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Matthews leads WVU over UAB in physical matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosted UAB Saturday evening for a basketball game at the WVU Coliseum. Instead, it got a physical prize fight between two hungry teams,. The Mountaineers (8-2) triumphed over the Blazers (7-2) 81-70 in a rematch of last season’s physical matchup in Birmingham. Bob Huggins squared off against former assistant Andy Kennedy for the fourth time, maintaining an undefeated record against the Blazer coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Huggins praises Matthews, WVU’s defense vs. UAB

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite a bit to say after his team’s win over UAB. Kennedy’s Blazers gave the Mountaineers a run for their money at the WVU Coliseum, but in the end, West Virginia held them off to prevent a revenge win in Morgantown. UAB threw everything they had at WVU — full-court defense, physical play, even a conference player of the year — but the Mountaineers held strong and earned their eighth win of the campaign.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Extinguish Blazers

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers 81-70 Saturday night inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers with 17 points while forward Emmitt Mathews Jr was a rebound away from a double double, finishing the night with 16 points and nine rebounds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Warriors in the Field take veterans out for dinner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with Warriors in the Field. Warriors in the Field was started to being veterans together. Dave Whittaker is the founder and president of Warriors in the Field. He said he started this...
CLARKSBURG, WV
big10central.com

NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball

The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
MADISON, WI
wvpublic.org

Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday

Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
THOMAS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy