WTRF
WVU President Gee outlines process that led West Virginia to hiring Wren Baker
West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee, interim director of athletics Rob Alsop, and other decision-makers within the WVU hierarchy set out to find WVU’s next director of athletics immediately after parting ways with Shane Lyons last month. Alsop noted in his introductory press conference in November that an...
wvsportsnow.com
Rodney Gallagher Admits Neal Brown Key to Staying Committed; Plans to Bring Change to WVU
Soon after Rodney Gallagher calmed the nerves of Mountaineer Nation by confirming his commitment to the West Virginia football program, WVSN reached out to the 4-star athlete so WVU fans could hear right from the man himself. Gallagher, now in the midst of wrapping up his high school basketball career,...
WTRF
Kaden Prather enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather is leaving the Mountaineers. The sophomore wide receiver announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. He is the second wide receiver to transfer from WVU this year, along with Reese Smith. I would...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Commit Noah Braham ‘Can’t Wait’ to Officially Sign
West Virginia commit Noah Braham has made it clear his future will be in Morgantown. The three-star athlete made an official visit to West Virginia’s campus this past weekend, and announced via his Twitter account Sunday afternoon that he plans to sign with the Mountaineers on Dec. 21. A...
WATCH: Challenge for college football is to 'get your houses in order'
We're a week into the transfer portal season in college football. It officially opened Monday morning. There were 700 names in the database before noon. About 300 more joined before the end of the week. Eleven West Virginia players have entered: Quarterbacks JT Daniels and Will Crowder, offensive lineman Jordan...
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Texas Aiming to Flip 2023 West Virginia Commit
voiceofmotown.com
Former Players Blast Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose players to the transfer portal – today, Jasir Cox and star wide receiver Kaden Prather – and former players are now speaking out against head coach Neal Brown. Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who...
WTRF
Gallagher: “I’m staying a Mountaineer”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Rodney Gallagher, the top-rated recruit in West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class, put an end to any speculation that his commitment could be flipped Sunday morning. “I’m staying a Mountaineer and locked in with the program,” Gallagher said in a tweet that showed him in a...
WTRF
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
Two Future Mountaineers Crowned State Champions
Two members of West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class were involved in state championship games over the weekend, and both players emerged from the contests as State Champions, culminating two illustrious high school careers. Down in North Carolina, Denver (NC) East Lincoln finished their season 16-0 thanks in large part to...
WTRF
Matthews leads WVU over UAB in physical matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosted UAB Saturday evening for a basketball game at the WVU Coliseum. Instead, it got a physical prize fight between two hungry teams,. The Mountaineers (8-2) triumphed over the Blazers (7-2) 81-70 in a rematch of last season’s physical matchup in Birmingham. Bob Huggins squared off against former assistant Andy Kennedy for the fourth time, maintaining an undefeated record against the Blazer coach.
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins praises Matthews, WVU’s defense vs. UAB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite a bit to say after his team’s win over UAB. Kennedy’s Blazers gave the Mountaineers a run for their money at the WVU Coliseum, but in the end, West Virginia held them off to prevent a revenge win in Morgantown. UAB threw everything they had at WVU — full-court defense, physical play, even a conference player of the year — but the Mountaineers held strong and earned their eighth win of the campaign.
Metro News
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
Mountaineers Extinguish Blazers
Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) defeated the UAB Blazers 81-70 Saturday night inside the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers with 17 points while forward Emmitt Mathews Jr was a rebound away from a double double, finishing the night with 16 points and nine rebounds.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over UAB
"I thought, for the most part, that's as well as we've played defensively. We fell asleep a few times. We're standing there watching the ball and guys cut behind us and so forth. But, we get that fixed I think we'll have a pretty good chance to be a pretty good team."
WDTV
Warriors in the Field take veterans out for dinner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with Warriors in the Field. Warriors in the Field was started to being veterans together. Dave Whittaker is the founder and president of Warriors in the Field. He said he started this...
WTRF
Ohio County Schools represents school-based mental health at national conference
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools was selected to present at the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Conference for educators and administrations across the country on their importance for school-based mental health. The BRSE program assists all schools in assessing the quality of their academic and instructional programs...
big10central.com
NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball
The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
