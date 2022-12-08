ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Thrillist

Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
Delish

McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin

Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Serving Up a Free Breakfast Deal for Almost 2 Weeks

A lot of attention at Taco Bell has been focused on new and returning menu items. The Mexican Pizza made a much-heralded return. The Enchirito is back on the menu. There are new iced coffees. It is testing potential new additions like the Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos. Is there no love left for the classics?
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu

Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
intheknow.com

Starbucks barista calls out customer for ordering a drink mostly consisting of syrups: ‘This made my teeth hurt’

A Starbucks barista put a customer on TikTok blast for requesting a beverage mainly comprised of syrups, and viewers are equally baffled. A TikToker who goes by the username Angry Barista (@angry_barista) claims to be a barista and 10-year shift supervisor at Starbucks. The Angry Barista frequently shares videos featuring a variety of bizarre orders from customers. However, one of their more recent TikTok posts is giving viewers a secondhand sugar high.
The Associated Press

IHOP and General Mills Partner to Turn the Brand’s Iconic Pancakes into Cereal

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Today, IHOP® announced the new IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal – Blueberry & Syrup, a surprise innovation coming to shelves starting this month. The brand listened to guests and fans to create this collaboration with General Mills, partnering together to bring something joyful and delicious from IHOP right to your breakfast table. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005023/en/ IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal – Blueberry & Syrup (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hot 97-5

Dinner? Popular Restaurant Added To This BisMan Delivery Service

With the chill in the air. Hold on, let's be real, it is more than just a CHILL in the air when the snow actually crunches below one's feet. This new addition to a popular question on what to have for dinner offers the solution we all have been dreaming about. Especially for those that are tired of the tacos or burgers, you are going to become the hero in your household tonight, this weekend or the next time you place that home food delivery order.
BISMARCK, ND
PennLive.com

Red Robin has a holiday treat that is sure to shake up your taste buds

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews limited-edition Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Milkshake was its best-selling milkshake - ever. Now the restaurant is following up with a new, seasonal flavor - the Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake is made with vanilla soft serve, milk, bits of peppermint and Oreo cookie crumbs then topped with whipped cream, more Oreo cookie and peppermint.
Simplemost

Panera Turned Its Most Popular Bakery Items Into Shakes

Panera is taking some of its most popular bakery items up a notch by turning them into something never before seen on the restaurant’s menu: milkshakes!. For the first time ever, Panera is launching milkshakes inspired by its fudge brownies and Kitchen Sink cookies, which are sold 30,000 times per day. Despite not having cheesecake on the menu, they’re also adding a strawberry cheesecake milkshake to round out the new collection.
TEXAS STATE

