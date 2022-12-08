Read full article on original website
New CEO Jason Buechel's Personal Connection To Whole Foods
On September 1, Whole Foods CEO and co-founder John Mackey retired from the grocery store chain he helped create in 1980. According to The Washington Post, the merger between Mackey's SaferWay and Clarksville Natural Grocery laid the foundation for Whole Foods Market to become the largest natural foods supermarket chain with more than 500 locations in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
San Francisco food delivery giant DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
DoorDash's CEO said it is "the most difficult change" in company history.
San Francisco tech unicorn Airtable lays off a fifth of staff as multiple execs exit
Three of the company's executives have left amid the layoffs.
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
swineweb.com
Tyson Foods Names Melanie Boulden Chief Growth Officer
Newly created role will accelerate growth of company’s portfolio of brands and products. Tyson Foods today announced Melanie Boulden as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, effective February 6, 2023. Boulden will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the Enterprise Leadership Team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, R&D, communications, and consumer insights and analytics.
nrn.com
BentoBox partners with award-winning chef Chris Shepherd to announce Inaugural National Restaurant Workers Day, honoring and supporting restaurant workers
BentoBox, the restaurant technology company that partners with over 14,000 restaurants worldwide, and James Beard award-winning Chef Chris Shepherd today announced the first-ever National Restaurant Workers Day, commencing on December 14th, where diners will be inspired and encouraged to honor, support and appreciate restaurant workers across the country this holiday season.
ctemag.com
Jorgensen names company president and COO
Jorgensen Conveyor and Filtration Solutions has promoted Karl Kleppek to the position of company president and COO. Kleppek, formerly the director of sales and marketing, takes over for former president Charles D’Amico. D’Amico maintains an active role in the company as CEO and chairman of the board and will focus on strategy development and direct customer relationships.
nrn.com
15 new ways restaurants reached consumers introduced in 2022
If restaurants have learned anything in 2022, it’s that consumers’ pandemic habits aren’t going away. While many are grateful to be able to dine-in again, others continue to want to pick up meals and take them home. Throughout the year, we’ve seen restaurant chains make permanent changes...
nrn.com
Jack in the Box CFO leaves the company
Tim Mullany, Jack in the Box’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since January 2021, is leaving the company due to personal reasons. His last day is Feb. 2. Mullany most recently led the Del Taco acquisition, which was completed earlier this year. “I appreciate Tim’s partnership as...
geekwire.com
Amazon expands ‘s-team’ with addition of four executives to senior leadership group
Amazon has expanded its senior leadership team with four additional leaders, according to a message to employees from CEO Andy Jassy, shared publicly by the company Wednesday morning. Newly named to the s-team, or “Steam” as it’s known internally, are: Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music; Candi Castleberry, VP of...
nrn.com
Smalls Sliders names former Krispy Kreme president as CEO
Maria Rivera has been named the new CEO of Louisiana-based QSR Smalls Sliders. Rivera previously served as Krispy Kreme’s U.S. president and has also held roles with TGI Fridays, Logan’s Roadhouse, Darden Restaurants and the Walt Disney Company. “I am excited to be joining Smalls Sliders early on,”...
Elon Musk Squares Off With City of San Francisco After Turning Conference Rooms Into Bedrooms
Despite Musk's intense leadership style, hundreds of people are still applying to work at Twitter.
