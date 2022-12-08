Kasie Hunt and husband Matthew Mario Rivera are already parents to 3-year-old son Mars Kasie Hunt has some joyful news to celebrate this holiday season. The CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst, 37, is pregnant, expecting her second baby, a daughter, with husband Matthew Mario Rivera, a rep for Hunt shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "I'm so excited to share that we are having a baby girl, due in early March," Hunt tells PEOPLE in a statement. Hunt and Rivera are already parents to 3-year-old son Mars Hunt, who "can't...

7 DAYS AGO