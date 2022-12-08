Read full article on original website
Related
Lucy Letby poisoned baby by injecting two bags of feed with insulin 24 hours after 'murdering' his twin brother, court hears
A baby boy allegedly poisoned by Lucy Letby received two bags of intravenous feed contaminated with insulin, a court heard. The 32-year-old nurse is accused of attempting to murder the infant by injecting synthetic insulin into his nutrition during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.
Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
TMZ.com
IG Model Who is HIV Positive Blind Again After Eye Surgery
Instagram model Gena Tew, who disclosed she is HIV positive, is facing even more issues following eye surgery ... we're told she's gone completely blind in one eye. You'll recall -- Gena underwent surgery in August, after losing her vision in her left eye following her HIV diagnosis. There was reason to hope the procedure would restore her vision.
Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO
An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
CNN's Kasie Hunt Expecting Second Baby, a Daughter, One Year After Brain Surgery: 'Grateful'
Kasie Hunt and husband Matthew Mario Rivera are already parents to 3-year-old son Mars Kasie Hunt has some joyful news to celebrate this holiday season. The CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst, 37, is pregnant, expecting her second baby, a daughter, with husband Matthew Mario Rivera, a rep for Hunt shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "I'm so excited to share that we are having a baby girl, due in early March," Hunt tells PEOPLE in a statement. Hunt and Rivera are already parents to 3-year-old son Mars Hunt, who "can't...
Twin saved sister with ‘distress’ signal from inside the womb
A pair of twins suffering from twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) survived — because one of the twins sent what doctors called a “distress signal” from inside the womb, saving her sister’s life.
Doctors Find Rare Tail On Healthy Baby Girl
A baby girl was born with an extremely rare 2-inch-long "true tail" covered in hair. The discovery astonished doctors as the occurrence is highly unusual. “The presence of tails in humans is extremely infrequent,” wrote the authors in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. (source)
Doctors dismissed a woman's back pain as pregnancy-related, but she really had stage 4 cancer, her family says
A London mom was in such pain she sometimes couldn't leave her bed. Two weeks postpartum, she was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
Mother issues warning after her baby swallows water bead and nearly died
A devastated mum has issued a warning to parents urging them to throw out any water beads they might have at home, after her little girl swallowed one and almost died. Folichia Mitchell has been documenting her baby girl Kennedy's health journey after an ingested water bead sent her to the ICU with sepsis and a blood clot.
Mother says daughter hospitalized for weeks after ingesting water bead toy
Experts say swallowing water beads can lead to life-threatening intestinal damage including bowel blockages after ingesting the expandable material.
SoCal women who almost lost lives to pregnancy-related heart failure now warn others
We're learning more about a potentially deadly pregnancy complication - maternal heart failure. It's often written off as common symptoms of those who are expecting, but doctors say this potentially fatal condition is often misdiagnosed.
Setauket family seeks living donor for 8-month-old daughter in need of liver transplant
A Setauket family is looking for a match for their 8-month-old in need of a liver transplant at Mount Sinai Children’s Hospital in New York City.
Parents refuse to let doctors use vaccinated blood in life-saving surgery on their baby boy because they think the Covid vaccine is 'experimental'
A New Zealand couple have refused to let doctors use vaccinated blood to perform life-saving heart surgery on their baby boy. The parents, who have not been named to protect their child's identity, are 'hugely concerned' about the type of blood being used in the surgery. Their four-month-old has severe...
Baby whose parents refused blood from vaccinated donors undergoes lifesaving heart surgery
A six-month-old baby whose parents refused to allow him to undergo lifesaving heart surgery using blood from people vaccinated against Covid-19 has been operated on in a New Zealand hospital.
Parents refuse vaccinated blood in operation to save baby
NEW ZEALAND (WTVO) — Parents of a four-year-old baby are being taken to court over their refusal to allow for life-saving heart surgery to proceed unless non-vaccinated blood is used. According to The Guardian, the baby boy has severe pulmonary valve stenosis and needs emergency surgery, but the infant’s parents say they are fearful the […]
MACC Fund doctors gave their son a second chance at life
Logan Scott is your typical little boy – he gets a checkup every year. But his are at the MACC Fund Clinic.
411mania.com
Health Update on Barry Windham After Heart Attack, No Longer In ICU
As previously reported, Barry Windham suffered a heart attack earlier this week and had emergency surgery. He was in the intensive care unit but his niece Mika Rotunda announced he has stabilized. She wrote: “. Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to...
AHA News: A Heart Attack During Pregnancy, Then Heart Valve Surgery
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- As she walked up to her fourth-floor apartment, Marisa MacDonnell figured something was different with this pregnancy, her second. She felt winded. She had to take deeper breaths. And when she carried her then-2-year-old son, Sam, he felt heavier than his...
I'm a scientist and mom working in a genetics lab testing pregnancy samples. I am the holder of heartbreak.
Becoming a mother changed the way one genetic scientist approaches her work of testing cells from pregnancy, miscarriage, or stillbirth.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0