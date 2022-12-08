DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand was delivering a Christmas gift -- a box of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls -- for the girl the day she was reported missing.Standing next to the now opened box, Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy gave a statement about the untimely death of her daughter while standing outside the Wise County Courthouse on Dec. 8. "Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be. And this present, ordered out of innocence and love is one she will never receive," Gandy said while standing alongside her attorney,...

WISE COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO