Wise County, TX

dallasexpress.com

Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder

A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FBI searching for Denton bank robber

The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur

DECATUR, Texas - At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed. FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch the ground at times. Michael Lopez caught video of an enormous power flash on FM 730 around...
DECATUR, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened

A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Athena Strand's accused killer delivered Christmas gift day of abduction

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand was delivering a Christmas gift -- a box of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls -- for the girl the day she was reported missing.Standing next to the now opened box, Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy gave a statement about the untimely death of her daughter while standing outside the Wise County Courthouse on Dec. 8. "Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be.  And this present, ordered out of innocence and love is one she will never receive," Gandy said while standing alongside her attorney,...
WISE COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WISE COUNTY, TX

