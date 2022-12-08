Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
Man shot and killed outside of Lisa's Chicken in Arlington, no arrests yet made
Upon arriving on the scene, police found a man in his 30s, lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Authorities seek death penalty for suspect in Athena Strand's murder
The Wise County sheriff is recommending that prosecutors seek the death penalty for the FedEx driver accused of kidnapping and strangling a 7-year-old girl before dumping her body in the Trinity River. Driving the news: The sheriff's office plans to turn over the criminal case to the district attorney's office...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating After Casket Left Outside Fort Worth Mayor's Home
A casket bearing the name of Atatiana Jefferson and other people shot by Fort Worth Police appeared outside the home of Fort Worth’s mayor over the weekend. Officers were called to Mayor Mattie Parker's home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos posted on social media show a gray coffin...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
1 person killed in shooting outside of Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting outside of an Arlington restaurant, police said Monday evening. The shooting was reported as happening just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Lisa's Chicken in the 1600 block of W. Division Street, Arlington Police told WFAA.
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder
A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
TikTok video helping delivery drivers rebuild customer trust after the murder of Athena Strand
DALLAS — The murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand in Wise County spread grief, anger, and disbelief across Texas and across the country. And the horrendous crime also created additional unintended victims: other delivery drivers who say they are being verbally attacked and feared on their daily delivery routes. "We've...
fox4news.com
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
FBI searching for Denton bank robber
The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
Second person arrested in Fort Worth shooting death of Dallas man after 'minor crash'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder in the August shooting death of Dallas resident Chin "Jin" Shin. According to Fort Worth police, Shin was shot and killed after a "minor accident" led to an argument. The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
KHOU
FedEx contractor has yet to answer employment questions about murder suspect in Athena Strand case
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas contracting company that hired capital murder suspect Tanner Horner to drive for FedEx has yet to provide details about the 31-year-old's employment history or any hiring protocols he had to pass to drive for the shipping giant. Horner is charged with capital murder and...
fox4news.com
Suspected tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur
DECATUR, Texas - At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed. FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch the ground at times. Michael Lopez caught video of an enormous power flash on FM 730 around...
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
dallasexpress.com
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened
A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
fox4news.com
Hundreds take part in 'Ride for Athena' fundraiser, toy drive to honor Wise County 7-year-old
AZLE, Texas - There was a purposeful gathering Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of vehicles covered the property of The Church at Azle. All delivered a clear message: Justice for Athena. "This is about Athena," one person said. Strand was kidnapped and murdered by a 30-year-old contracted FedEx delivery truck driver,...
fox4news.com
Grapevine police give update on possible tornado
Police captain Todd Dearing says a probable tornado touched down in the Sam's Club parking lot off of SH-114. Minor injuries were reported.
Athena Strand's accused killer delivered Christmas gift day of abduction
DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand was delivering a Christmas gift -- a box of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls -- for the girl the day she was reported missing.Standing next to the now opened box, Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy gave a statement about the untimely death of her daughter while standing outside the Wise County Courthouse on Dec. 8. "Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be. And this present, ordered out of innocence and love is one she will never receive," Gandy said while standing alongside her attorney,...
kswo.com
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
Two, including teen, charged with capital murder in shooting death of 21-year-old man, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a running vehicle in November, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday. Arlington Police said 20-year-old Bryce Oliver and a teen male, whose name will...
Comments / 1