By Rosie Jane is a trendy, niche fragrance house out of California — and if you’re already a fan, you won’t be surprised in the least that they have managed to completely reimagine one of perfumery’s most beloved notes: rose. By Rosie Jane Rosie Perfume Oil is a take on the flower that smells more like naked skin — subtly warm and sexy, yet light and transparent — than a garden. That’s because its rose is mixed with musk, a buzzy ingredient in perfumery right now for its cozy, warm quality. The delicate blend just might be the most subtle — and sexy — rose fragrance ever. It is delivered as a perfume oil with just five ingredients, including a sweetly warm coconut oil base. The result is a soft, comforting fragrance that’ll have you sniffing your wrist again and again throughout the day. It just might be the most subtle — and sexy — rose fragrance ever. Swipe the rollerball over your pulse points — wrists, sides of the neck — for a fragrance that stays close while you wear it. “I love swiping on a solo swatch on the backs of my wrists on days when I’m working from home, and then layering on more before big events,” adds Allure’s associate digital beauty director Sarah Kinonen, who is also a fan of what she calls its “surprisingly sexy subtlety. Plus, the musk and rose concoction boasts just five (!) ingredients, including a base of coconut oil.”

