Read full article on original website
Related
Pro MUAs Share The Most Flattering Eyeshadow For Each Eye Color
Eyeshadow is a powerful tool to have in your makeup kit — but learning how to use it well is another story. Although there are a few important tips to keep in mind when applying this notoriously difficult-to-get-just-right makeup (like leaving the inner eye corner lighter and starting the crease a bit higher if you have hooded eyes), there’s one super-simple step you can get right without skill: wearing great colors that complement your eye color. Whether you’re a brown-eyed beauty or a blue-eyed charmer, Carina Conway, professional makeup artist at J-Beauty, shares the most flattering eyeshadow for each eye color.
thezoereport.com
Lily Collins' Soft Brown Glam Solidifies Hot Cocoa-Chic Makeup As This Winter’s Biggest Beauty Trend
Emily in Paris fans, rejoice. Netflix’s buzzy rom-com series is due to hit the streaming service later this month, and viewers can surely count on another season chock-full of bold, bright looks from the show’s star, Lily Collins. In the first two seasons, her character made a splash with larger-than-life curls, a penchant for red lipstick, and borderline zany outfits. Of course, the actor’s signature blunt bangs also made an appearance in the series — and at last night’s premiere. On the Parisian-themed red carpet, Lily Collins’ matte brown lipstick and choppy, face-framing layers sufficiently stirred up even more excitement for the season 3 debut while also serving as the perfect winter beauty inspo.
The Best Winter Lipstick For Your Skin Tone, According To A Professional Makeup Artist
Understanding your skin tone and undertones will help you find the best makeup products to emphasize and highlight your favorite features. As professional makeup artists often say, finding the best lipstick for you also requires figuring out your tone and undertones, first. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artist Mandie Brice and Katya Bychkova, beauty and style expert, for tips regarding finding the perfect lipstick color to amp up your look this winter.
Allure
By Rosie Jane Rosie Perfume Oil Is a Risqué New Take on Rose Perfume
By Rosie Jane is a trendy, niche fragrance house out of California — and if you’re already a fan, you won’t be surprised in the least that they have managed to completely reimagine one of perfumery’s most beloved notes: rose. By Rosie Jane Rosie Perfume Oil is a take on the flower that smells more like naked skin — subtly warm and sexy, yet light and transparent — than a garden. That’s because its rose is mixed with musk, a buzzy ingredient in perfumery right now for its cozy, warm quality. The delicate blend just might be the most subtle — and sexy — rose fragrance ever. It is delivered as a perfume oil with just five ingredients, including a sweetly warm coconut oil base. The result is a soft, comforting fragrance that’ll have you sniffing your wrist again and again throughout the day. It just might be the most subtle — and sexy — rose fragrance ever. Swipe the rollerball over your pulse points — wrists, sides of the neck — for a fragrance that stays close while you wear it. “I love swiping on a solo swatch on the backs of my wrists on days when I’m working from home, and then layering on more before big events,” adds Allure’s associate digital beauty director Sarah Kinonen, who is also a fan of what she calls its “surprisingly sexy subtlety. Plus, the musk and rose concoction boasts just five (!) ingredients, including a base of coconut oil.”
Jessica Simpson Flaunts Her Long Legs In Thigh-High Slit Dress
Jessica shows off her toned legs, and her mother looks just as glamorous beside her.
Janelle Monae Elevates Dramatic Blazer Dress With 6-Inch Heeled Loafers at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Janelle Monáe pulled up to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala pink carpet, donning her whimsical-signature style. As a presenter at the occasion, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer wore a dramatically structured blazer dress with a collared shirt adorned with a black and white bow tie. The dress was complete with three buttons, distinct pockets, white stitching, and sleeve cutouts at the fingertips. Monáe accessorized with asymmetric pearl earrings and a gray and gold top-handle mini-bag. Her vibrant hair was styled into a perfect pin curl, making way for her red lipstick that coordinated with her red manicure. The singer coupled...
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
In Style
Cameron Diaz Shared Her 7-Step Makeup Routine, Including the Concealer Behind Her Iconic Glow
Cameron Diaz emanates a rare sunniness that’s difficult to distill. If you’ve seen the actor in one of her many films, or “off duty” in some capacity, you’ve certainly felt it. While her disposition is impossible to emulate (hard as I may try), Diaz’s beauty routine is totally possible to achieve on your own, thanks to a recent Instagram video in which she details her go-to products. (Fret not, I took notes.)
Busy Philipps Shines in Sequined High-Slit Dress With Metallic Crocodile Sandals at Gotham Awards 2022
Busy Philipps hit the red carpet dripping in sparkles while in attendance at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York yesterday. The “Freaks and Geeks” star wore a Rachel Gilbert dress, paired alongside a casual Magda Butrym jacket and strappy sandal heels. Philipps’ look consisted of a midi dress with an asymmetrical shoulder. The garment was adorned with silver sequins and beads that trickled down towards the hem fitted with a daring bead-trimmed side slit. Overtop the glittering garment, Philipps styled an oversized black blazer with a boxy fit further enhanced by the outerwear’s wide shoulders. The actress debuted a new hair...
Elle
ELLE’s 2022 Future of Beauty Awards
What makes a beauty product “great” in 2022? For the beauty team at ELLE, the secret sauce to a Future of Beauty-worthy launch goes something like this: a breakthrough formula, never-before-seen level of inclusivity, and advancements in results. We gazed into our crystal (makeup) ball—reviewing hundreds of submissions—and selected the most exciting launches in the market right now to bring you this year’s Future of Beauty winners. Check them out—and shop them!—below.
Allure
Avatar Makeup Tutorial - Step by Step
Makeup artist Tenisha Billington teaches us how do our very own Avatar cosplay look! Watch as Tenisha explains every step that goes into looking just like one of the characters from the movies. Director: Noël Jean Director of Photography: Kevin Dynia Editors: Jason Malizia and Jess Lane Talent: Tenisha Billington (TikTok: @flawlessbytenisha) Associate Producer: Kala Herh Production Manager: Mark Bond Production Coordinators: Jamal Colvin Casting Producer: Thomas Giglio Gaffer: Devan Davies Camera Operator: Chris Alfonso Audio: Sean Paulsen Production Assistant: Lyla Neely Post Production Supervisor: Christian Olguin Supervising Editor: Erica Dillman Arts & Graphics Lead: Léa Kichler.
Lizzo's Cutout Dress at the People's Choice Awards Took 6 Weeks to Make
Lizzo's moment at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, where she accepted the honor of "champion," called for a very special look. The 34-year-old musician and her stylist Brett Alan Nelson tapped Alexander McQueen to construct a midnight blue satin dress and matching thigh-high sock boots stitched with colorful flowers, birds, and other creatures. The coordinates took six weeks to make, according to E!'s red carpet newscasters, and came in a multi-layered, off-the-shoulder silhouette with fabric panels peeling away into a free-flowing skirt at the waist — all to reveal a caged cutout.
Allure
A Hard Gel Manicure Is the Secret to My Long Nails
Shellac, acrylics, dip powder, press-ons, you name it, I've tried it — and nothing has lasted more than a couple of weeks. After months of gel manicures, my nails were at their wit's end. Brittle, frail, and stubby, they couldn't grow past my fingertips. They were so far gone that by my manicure appointment, the itty bitty growth I had began to disintegrate as soon as the technician started to file.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
Allure
Sephora's Fragrance for All Sale Is Happening Right Now
Whether you're in the need of a new signature fragrance or trying to wrap up your holiday gift shopping, we've got some good news for you: The Sephora Fragrance for All sale has officially kicked off and it's so good. Now through December 24, you can save on nearly every fragrance the mega beauty retailer offers, so run, don't walk.
In Style
Jodie Turner-Smith's Sheer Neon Gown Had the Most Dramatic Floor-Length Sleeves
If there’s one celebrity who knows how to make a splash on any red carpet (no matter the occasion), it’s Jodie Turner-Smith. From dripping in bejeweled fringe at the Met Gala to sporting every trend at once during the Venice Film Festival, the actress has become known for her statement-making looks throughout 2022 — and her latest ensemble was no exception.
Kate Beckinsale Poses in Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots To Reveal Unexpected Christmas Tree Ornaments
Kate Beckinsale was comfily dressed while ringing in the holidays during her latest project. She posed behind the scenes with close friend Gabs Morpeth in front of a Christmas tree with unexpected ornaments — a disposable glove, a covid test, a pair of worn boxers are some of the items that were hanging in their improvised tree. “Lovely Lada made us a Christmas tree in hell..and then our resourceful crew added some personal touches. Someone has no pants on and that was a noble sacrifice,” Beckinsale captioned her photo. For her photo, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of black skinny...
Sabrina Elba Sees Stripes in Hooded Dress & Velvet Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Sabrina Elba stepped out in dynamic attire for the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the model posed in a vintage Christian Dior hooded dress, originally designed by John Galliano. Her black and red ensemble, styled by Shaquille Ross-Williams, featured a black midi-length sleeveless construction covered in strips of black and red striped feathers. A dark red shaggy hood finished the piece. Complementing Elba’s attire was a gold and diamond bangle, as well as a dark red velvet clutch covered in shiny black beaded crystals. When it came to footwear, Elba strapped into a slick set...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Kristin Davis Blossoms in Floral Skirt & White Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Kristin Davis beat the rainy day blues as Charlotte York Goldenblatt while filming “And Just Like That…” season 2 on Wednesday. On set for the show’s second season in New York City, Davis was spotted on the program’s Instagram page in a new Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed ensemble: a light blue draped blouse, tucked into a black, blue and green floral-printed midi skirt. Her formal attire was layered with a deep blue raincoat and lavender umbrella for a weather-ready spin, as well as a string of pearls and a light blue leather handbag. Davis’ outfit also coordinated with onscreen bulldog Richard Burton,...
Comments / 0