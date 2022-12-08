Read full article on original website
IowaWORKS, Employers’ Council of Iowa to present ‘The Culture of We’
IowaWORKS and The Employers’ Council of Iowa will present a virtual employer workshop with a focus on employee retention and related topics via Zoom on January 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The workshop will be led by Dr. Celina Peerman, Ph.D., SHRM-SCP. Those interested in tuning...
An Ohio farmer is looking back to plan for 2023
As the New Year approaches, many farmers are looking back at the 2022 growing season. North Central Ohio farmer Kyle Brown says yields were good despite some vomitoxin in his area. “Some farmers in the area had it worse than we did, but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t handle. I...
Completing the Census
Missouri Soybeans is encouraging its members to complete the 2023 census of agriculture. Outreach and Education Director Bailey Asbury says the data generated is important because of it is available only in that document. Through the once every five years census farmers can show the value and importance of U.S. agriculture and influence decisions that shake the future of the industry.
Wisconsin Farmers Union sets policy priorities
Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden tells Brownfield state officials will be focusing on four key policy initiatives. “Concentration in the agricultural industry, preserving small and mid-sized farms, family farms shaping climate change policy, and family farmers shaping water quality policy.”. Von Ruden says delegates used a ranked-choice...
Naig concerned about year-round HPAI threat
Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to impact poultry producers across the Midwest despite cooler conditions. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the state has seen a rise in cases this fall. “It’s not surprising given that we’ve seen that activity continue in states to our north,” he said. “It is...
2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards, Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor set for Friday
Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, lowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and lowa State Patrol Colonel Nathan Fulk will honor 14 lowans — both citizens and first responders — from communities across the state for their lifesaving efforts at the 2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards and Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor.
First HPAI case confirmed in Indiana since Sept. 1
A commercial turkey flock has tested presumptive-positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in Daviess County, Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says until now, the last confirmed positive case in the state was Sept. 1, when a small non-commercial flock in Elkhart County tested positive for HPAI. Samples...
Wisconsin still losing dairy herds, but not cows or production
Wisconsin’s trend of more cows and fewer farms continues. The National Ag Statistics Service says the dairy state has 6,140 licensed dairy herds as of December 1st compared to 6,572 a year ago. Wisconsin has 432 fewer dairy farms over 12 months and 393 fewer since the first of the year.
Drought still top of mind for Minnesota cow/calf producers
An extension cow/calf specialist says drought remains a concern for many producers in the Upper Midwest. Eric Mousel with the University of Minnesota tells Brownfield 2022 was another dry year for most of his state. “Most people had a pretty good year this year, so that really helps. But I...
Iowa DOT locations closed for Christmas and New Year’s
All Iowa Department of Transportation locations will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov. If...
