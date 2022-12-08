Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson suffered a very brutal concussion | Video is scary
Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos back in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being down 27-0. Wilson was driving the Broncos down the field again and he took off trying to pick up the first down. Russell was able to pick up the first down, but his...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ca’Maurie Johnson, DT, University of Central Missouri
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can play every position on the defensive line no matter where you line me up you’ll get the best of me. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. It...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sonny Brown, LB, University of Mary
College: University of Mary (Transfer from Friends University) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I started playing football in the 3rd grade and fell in love with it and decided that’s what I wanted to do. What are your favorite moments from your football...
NFL Transactions for December 12, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cowboys OT Terrence Steele is out for the season with a torn ACL. Saints will start Andy Dalton as their starter for Week 15. Eagles P Arryn Siposs out indefinitely with a lower injury. Washington Commanders. Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from I/R. Commanders placed C Tyler Larson on I/R.
Will Jordan Love request a trade next year if he is not the starter in Green Bay?
The Green Bay Packers may be forced to trade Aaron Rodgers next year if their plans are to keep Jordan Love as their future starter. Rodgers signed a three-year 150 million dollar extension, but in a recent interview with Packers beat reporter Jason Wilde, Jordan Love did not sound too fired up to hand around another year to be a backup.
NFL injury report Week 14: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and more
The NFL injury report for Week 14 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a
Are the Bills and Cowboys now out of the Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes? Sure seems like it
The Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys were both reportedly in the mix to land star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and hosted him for a visit last week. Well, since the visit both the Bills and the Cowboys have signed a wide receiver. The Buffalo Bills signed Cole Beasley this...
Robert Griffin III apologizes after using anti-black slur on National Television
Robert Griffin III slipped up on National television using an anti-black slur but quickly responded with an apology. The former first round pick was talking about Jalen Hurts on how he has proved everyone wrong, but he slipped up when making his statement on National TV. He actually used an anti-black slur word, and then quickly apologized after realizing what he said.
Remembering the Pirate: Reaction to death of Mike Leach
Some of the reaction around college football following the death of veteran college football coach Mike Leach: ___ Every conversation with Mike made you think. His humor, depth and point of view continually challenged all of us to think differently and reevaluate our perspectives. His innovative approach to the game contributed to the evolution of college football. -- SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. __
Overview of What Point Spread Betting for NFL Games Involves – Every Key Detail to Grasp
NFL is one of the most popular sports in the world. It guarantees fans unparalleled entertainment and opportunities to win big on different wagers. The sport is the home of amazing athletes who are dedicated to winning and entertaining fans. Even a week is like a holiday for the fans...
BEASLEY’S BACK IN BUFFALO: Bills sign WR Cole Beasley back to their Practice Squad
According to Mike Garofolo the Buffalo Bills are bringing back slot wide receiver Cole Beasley to reunite with Josh Allen and company. The Bills need a slot receiver bad right now and this is a huge move. The Bills signed Beasley to their practice squad and he can be called up to the active roster at any time.
Jets could end up with Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year
The New York Jets easily had the best draft of any team in 2023. Their scouting staff did their homework and were hitting tons of homeruns last year. They drafted Ahmad “Sauce’ Gardner in the first round who has turned into a shutdown corner in his rookie season. He has easily won the DROY for me, and now Vegas is taking notice in the Jets other first round pick Garrett Wilson.
Hendon Hooker wins fan vote for the 2022 Heisman Trophy
Hendon Hooker did not get an invite to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation, but it did not matter the fans voted him their Heisman winner. According to Jack Foster Media, Hooker won the Fan Vote for 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner. While Caleb Williams won the trophy, the fans...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Robert Sheffield III, DB, Georgetown College (KY)
College: Georgetown College(Ky) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Whenever I started to play flag football and they started calling me Randy Moss. All I did was catch deep fades and score. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Winning the 7on7 tournament...
Tom Brady is leaving “all options on the table” regarding returning for the 2023 season
Tom Brady is officially divorced and has nothing holding him back. The 45-year-old feels good enough physically to continue playing according to a report released today by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Brady will be a free agent in 2023, but could he return to the Patriots...
Jerry Jeudy had a career day today for the Broncos but should have been ejected for bumping the referee (VIDEO)
Jerry Jeudy had a career day but I feel it should have never happened. You can call me crazy, but he threw a temper tantrum during the Chiefs game and he intentionally bumped a referee and the ref did nothing. The referee should have kicked him out of the game, because it was wrong. It is sending a horrible message, but who am I?
Tom Brady chipped in to cover his high school football team’s travel cost
Tom Brady is chipping in to help his high school Serra of San Mateo cover the travel costs to play in the California State Championship Bowl Game. The game is 417 miles from their high school, and the GOAT wanted to help with the travel expenses since the team is 13-0 and slated to play St. John Bosco.
