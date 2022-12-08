The New York Jets easily had the best draft of any team in 2023. Their scouting staff did their homework and were hitting tons of homeruns last year. They drafted Ahmad “Sauce’ Gardner in the first round who has turned into a shutdown corner in his rookie season. He has easily won the DROY for me, and now Vegas is taking notice in the Jets other first round pick Garrett Wilson.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO