rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Oregon governor calls death penalty 'immoral,' commutes sentences for all 17 inmates on death row
Outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to a news release Tuesday from her office. "Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon's moratorium on executions because the death penalty is...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis to be dismissed
Criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be dismissed, a recent court order shows. Snyder was previously indicted in January 2021 on two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect in connection to the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, the court document said. The charges were punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000, the state's penal code shows.
