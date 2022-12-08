ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

Pontiac scares the Tigers, but fall in Colmone Championship Saturday

Pontiac was looking for revenge against Princeton Saturday night. They almost got it. After the Tigers beat them soundly at the Dean Riley tourney two weeks ago, the Indians put a scare into the Tigers Saturday night at Hall High School. Playing in their second championship matchup in about 14 days, Pontiac led Princeton through three quarters of their slugfest. Princeton assumed control at about the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter and won the Colmone Classic ...62 - 57. Jason Smith's Tigers were led by Teegan Davis with 20, Grady Thompson with 19 and Korte Lawson and Noah Laporte with ten each. Kerr Bauman shot 24 for Pontiac.
PONTIAC, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon stuns third ranked Stillman Valley

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Dixon Duchesses opened some eyes around the Big Northern Conference Friday night by blowing past Stillman Valley 55-34. Stillman Valley went into the game with a 10-1 record and the #3 ranking in the state in Class 2A. But Dixon owned this game improving its record to 8-0. Harvest Day led […]
DIXON, IL
Speedway Digest

Blue Collar Clubb; Alex Clubb turns dream into reality Featured

When you think of race car drivers, you think they have the world at their fingertips. A fancy house, a private jet, and a multi-million dollar contract to drive cars 200 miles per hour. That's how most view the life of a driver. But what about the ones who don’t have the funds to compete for wins week to week? What about the ones who don’t have the new things that some teams do? What about the ones who have other jobs to support their racing career?
MORRIS, IL
WIFR

Woman rescued from potential drowning in Oregon river

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders save a woman from potentially drowning in the river behind Kiwanis Park in Oregon, Illinois. It happened near the 500 block of North 4th Street, when a caller told dispatchers the woman was in the river behind her house. Officials say the woman was...
OREGON, IL
KWQC

A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event

Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10. Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.
COAL VALLEY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man missing; police seek help

At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
MORRIS, IL
949wdkb.com

Barstool Pizza Review Lands In DeKalb

It was all about finding some good eats in the DeKalb for Barstool’s Dave Portony. Dave stopped by Lord Stanley’s Annex and Pizza Pro’s to taste their pizza. See what Dave gave each place below and I want to know who has the best pizza in DeKalb?
DEKALB, IL
1027superhits.com

UPDATE: Woman wanted for Woodford County Attempted Murder

EUREKA, Ill. – More details are being released about a case in Woodford County where a woman is wanted for Attempted Murder. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kappa Men’s Club.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Woman killed in single-car crash near Chillicothe

PEORIA C0UNTY (25 News Now) - A woman was killed late Wednesday afternoon a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called about 4:15 p.m. to the 5900 block of East Hart Lane. The department said the 44-year old woman was ejected from the vehicle, which...
CHILLICOTHE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy