ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Keeps Winning, Receiving Prestigious Honor

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWj0F_0jcJpDKJ00

Top Gun: Maverick dominated the box office not only this summer but throughout the whole 2022 film schedule , and now it's on track to potentially dominate the Awards season too after winning a prestigious award from the National Board of Review.

When it was announced that the blockbuster had taken home the award for Best Film, the NBR president Annie Schulhof said in a statement (via THR ):

Top Gun: Maverick is a thrilling crowd-pleaser that is expertly crafted on every level. Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski and the entire filmmaking team have succeeded in making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement.

She's right, the film really does everything, it's not only crowd-pleasing, it's also groundbreaking, which is why it's being recognized for such prestigious awards. This point was also validated when Claudio Miranda also took home Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for his work on the Top Gun sequel.

As for the other winners: Steven Spielberg won Best Director for his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans , while Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson won acting awards for The Banshees of Inisherin along with their writer and director Martin McDonagh who won Best Original Screenplay.  The other two big awards went to Michelle Yeoh, who took home Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once , and Janelle Monáe who won Best Supporting Actress for Glass Onion .

Other films recognized included Aftersun, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Women Talking and Robert Downey Jr.’s documentary about his father called Sr .

All the films mentioned have been in the conversation for the 2023 Oscars. Based on the winners it’ll be interesting to see if these actors and artists go on to bring home an Academy Award.

While this could be a big step forward in Top Gun: Maverick’s campaign for Best Picture , the past TBR Best Film winners tend to go on to get nominated for the big award but haven’t won. Last year Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza took home the award, and landed a Best Picture nomination, while CODA took home the Academy Award. Other Best Film winners at the NBR awards include Green Book (which did win Best Picture) , as well as The Post, Manchester by the Sea and Mad Max: Fury Road (all three of which received Best Picture nominations).

We’ll have to wait and see if Top Gun will be able to add Best Picture to its list of accolades, which includes bypassing Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Titanic at the box office , and an incredibly positive critical response . While it’s a long shot, don’t count Top Gun: Maverick out, because it’s managed to surpass what seems like every record and expectation put in front of it.

If you are interested in watching the long-awaited high-flying sequel in theaters, it is currently in a limited theatrical run until December 15 , and you’ll be able to stream it with a Paramount+ subscription on December 22.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set

Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
GoldDerby

Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set

Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
A.V. Club

Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast

[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
170K+
Followers
41K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy